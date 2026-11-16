MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of all purchasers of Portillo's Inc. ("Portillo's") (NASDAQ: PTLO) common stock between September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The complaint, filed in the Northern District of Illinois, alleges violations of sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5, promulgated thereunder. The complaint seeks relief on behalf of the named plaintiff and all other similarly situated holders of Portillo's during the Class Period. The named plaintiff is represented by Robbins LLP.

Portillo's is a fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in Chicago-style food, such as Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages.

The Portillo's class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Portillo's rapid expansion was going poorly, as it overbuilt in areas without any name recognition, cannibalized its own stores, and marketing could not drive enough additional interest to justify the expansion; (ii) the Company was having to offer promotions to drive interest, which was decreasing same-restaurant sales; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth of Portillo's deficiencies came to light through a series of partial disclosures between August 4, 2025 and May 5, 2026, when the Company finally revealed it had expanded too quickly in markets where awareness and demand were insufficient, placed restaurants too close together, cannibalized demand, incurred millions of dollars in dead-site and strategic-reset costs, and ultimately adopted a slower and more disciplined development strategy.



On this news, the price of Portillo's common stock dropped precipitously from $5.72 per share when the market closed on May 4, 2026, to $4.79 per share when the market closed on May 5, 2026, a drop of 16.3%. The Company's stock continued to fall over the following trading days and closed at just $3.93 per share on May 18, 2026, a total drop of $1.79 per share, or 31.2%, on unusually high trading volume.

Next Steps: If you purchased or otherwise acquired Portillo's, Inc. common stock between September 19, 2023 and May 4, 2026, and wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you have up to January 11, 2027, to ask the court to appoint you as the lead plaintiff for the class.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr. of Robbins LLP at (800) 350-6003, via email, or via the shareholder information form on our website. Any member of the class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A copy of the complaint can be found here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LL have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $2 billion for shareholders.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Aaron Dumas, Jr.

Robbins LLP

5060 Shoreham Place, Ste. 300

San Diego, CA 92121

...

(619) 525-3990 or Toll Free (800) 350-6003

