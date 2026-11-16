Lily, AI Spokesperson follow Inc

Built in-house utilizing follow Inc's AI-native technology, Lily will host presentations & represent the company across every channel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- follow Inc vertically integrated digital advertising & tech platforms

follow Inc Deploys Lily, Its AI Spokesperson and Product Demo Host

Built in-house utilizing follow Inc's AI-native technology, Lily will host presentations & represent the company across every channel

follow Inc, a vertically integrated digital advertising company, today deployed Lily as its AI Spokesperson. Built in-house utilizing similar AI-native technology that is behind followNET and followOS, Lily presents the company and hosts demonstrations of its products and platforms.

Why follow Inc built an AI spokesperson. follow Inc is an AI technology company. Its platforms run on proprietary AI systems and AI agents developed in-house. The company built Lily to apply that technology to how it communicates: one consistent voice and presence across every channel and every format. Lily is herself a demonstration of what follow Inc's AI can do.

Role and responsibilities. Lily's responsibilities are:

.Forward-facing spokesperson. Lily presents follow Inc's corporate, investor-facing and public video materials and represents the company across its channels.

.Product demonstrations. Lily hosts demonstrations of follow Inc's products and platforms, walking customers and partners through how they work.

.Company communications. Lily interviews follow Inc team members and advisors and covers company progress, technology and updates on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn and YouTube.

.General inquiries. Lily also receives general inquiries at....

How Lily is built. Lily is a digital avatar with a synthesized voice. Her lip movement is generated by AI, and large language models help write what she says. A single identity specification governs her appearance, voice, tone, delivery and on-screen treatment so that she is consistent everywhere she appears.

Built to learn. follow Inc builds proprietary, AI/ML-native code, and Lily was built the same way. As the company's models learn, Lily learns with them. Her language layer is updated with follow Inc's latest company and product information, so what she knows and how she presents it improves with each release.

“An AI company should be represented by its own AI. Lily runs on the kind of technology we build, and she learns as our models learn.”

- Dean K. Ladell, Chief Executive Officer, follow Inc

“Lily puts our products in front of customers the same way every time. Each demo she hosts shows the platform and the technology behind it at once.”

- Jordyn Hughes, Marketing Director, follow Inc

ABOUT LILY

Lily is the AI Spokesperson of follow Inc. She is built from the same kind of AI technology follow Inc builds. She presents the company's public materials, hosts its product demonstrations and covers company progress, technology and updates across follow Inc's social channels. General inquiries can be sent to her at....

ABOUT follow Inc

follow Inc is a Los Angeles–based, vertically integrated digital advertising company building two complementary platforms. followNET, follow Inc's Instagram-based owned-media network, is being built toward a funded portfolio target of 350 million aggregate followers across 2,200 managed accounts, developed in phases. followOS, follow Inc's autonomous AI advertising platform for small and mid-sized businesses, is designed to manage end-to-end campaign execution on their behalf and is targeted for launch in the second quarter of 2027. Learn more at follow-inc.

MEDIA CONTACT

Media Relations

follow Inc

...

follow-inc

Dean Ladell

follow Inc

+1 213-324-5185

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follow Inc Deploys 'Lily', It's AI Spokesperson and Product Demo Host News Provided By follow Inc November 16, 2026, 20:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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