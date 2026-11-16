RIGID Industrial Group Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

RIGID CEO Kevin Metheny

Cleveland County Commissioner Jacob McHughes Celebrates Rigid's Growth

New Norman Facility And Revitalization Of Noble Manufacturing Property Vacant For More Than 12 Years Highlight Rigid's Oklahoma Growth

- Lawrence McKinney, CCEDC President

CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RIGID Industrial Group, an Oklahoma-based provider of advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, electrical systems, and specialized fabrication, announced 80 new employees at its recently completed 50,000-square-foot Norman headquarters and 120 new employees at its refurbished 170,000-square-foot facility in Noble. Having more than doubled their workforce in the last 12 months, they said they would double it again in the next 18 months. On land owned by the Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition, they will build five 50,000-square-foot facilities and hire 250 additional employees at an average salary of $100,000.

The Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition (CCEDC) celebrated the grand opening of the company's new Norman facility, its plans for additional investment, and the successful return to production of a long-vacant manufacturing facility in Noble with more than 80 invited guests, dignitaries, and elected officials in attendance. The expansion announcement reflects RIGID's evolution from its origins in Oklahoma's energy industry into a diversified industrial group serving manufacturing, power generation, data infrastructure, utilities, and other demanding industrial markets, all increasingly in the news as important to some of the nation's fastest-growing industries: custom fabrication, industrial control systems, electrical infrastructure, equipment integration, and specialized field services.

RIGID currently employs or contracts with approximately 600 people across Oklahoma. "RIGID exemplifies the entrepreneurial vision, innovation and industrial expertise that are shaping Cleveland County's economic future," said Lawrence McKinney, President and CEO of the Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition. "This is an Oklahoma company that has developed extraordinary capabilities, earned the confidence of major industries, and continues to invest in our communities. Its expansion in Norman and Noble is about more than buildings and jobs. It is about strengthening our manufacturing base, creating opportunities for other Oklahoma businesses, and demonstrating that companies headquartered right here in Cleveland County can compete and succeed on a national stage.”

"RIGID's growth has always been driven by our people, our ability to solve difficult problems and our willingness to invest in the capabilities our customers need," said Kevin Metheny, CEO and Founder of RIGID Industrial Group. "Norman and Noble are important parts of our long-term strategy. We are proud to continue building our operations here, creating opportunities for skilled Oklahoma workers and demonstrating that companies based in this region can compete for major projects across the country."

In Noble, RIGID purchased a previous manufacturing facility (United Design) in July 2026, which had been vacant for more than 12 years. Operations have been underway for several months, returning a long-idle industrial property to productive use and underscoring the value of Noble's manufacturing assets and skilled workforce. A preliminary economic contribution analysis estimates that current operations in Norman and Noble support approximately $84.2 million in annual gross economic activity.“For more than a decade, this manufacturing facility sat empty. Today, thanks to RIGID Industrial Group's investment, it is once again a place where Oklahoma workers are putting their skills to work and contributing to industries across the country,” said Phil Freeman, Mayor of Noble.“This is exactly the kind of opportunity we have been working to create in Noble, bringing existing industrial assets back to life, supporting skilled jobs and building a stronger economic future for our community. We are proud that RIGID recognized the potential here, and even prouder of the people whose hard work is making this investment a success. It demonstrates what our communities can accomplish when we work together.”

“RIGID's expansion is an investment in Cleveland County's future,” said Jacob McHughes, County Commissioner, who represents Rigid in District 2.“Restoring manufacturing at a long-vacant Noble facility, alongside new jobs and continued investment in Norman, showcases the economic potential across our county. We are proud to help create an environment where Oklahoma businesses grow, skilled workers thrive and communities share in that success.”

Lawrence McKinney

Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition

+1 405-881-0456

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Rigid Industrial Group Announces 200 new Jobs and $20 Million Investment in Noble and Norman Oklahoma News Provided By Cleveland County Economic Development Coalition November 16, 2026, 20:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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