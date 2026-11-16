Logo

Agreement effective October 31, 2026, will help access NIRC's comprehensive behavioral health and substance use treatment services.

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Northern Illinois Recovery Center (NIRC), a provider of substance use and mental health treatment services, announced today that it has entered into a fully executed in-network agreement with Optum, UnitedHealthcare and UMR, effective October 31, 2026. The agreement expands access to NIRC's behavioral health services and helps reduce financial barriers to treatment.

Through this agreement, eligible individuals covered by participating plans will have increased access to NIRC's full continuum of care, including detoxification, residential treatment and outpatient services.

“This is a significant step forward for Northern Illinois Recovery Center and, more importantly, for the community we serve,” said Nick Howell, CEO of Northern Illinois Recovery Center.“Being in-network with Optum, UnitedHealthcare and UMR means more people can access the full continuum of care we offer - from detox through outpatient - with far less worry about how they'll pay for it. For the families who need us most, that access can make all the difference.”

NIRC provides individualized treatment for individuals experiencing substance use disorders and mental health concerns. Its multidisciplinary clinical team addresses each person's unique needs, helping patients build a foundation for lasting recovery and improved well-being.

“Going in-network is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and to being a standout provider,” said Caitlyn McClure, DSW, LCSW, Vice President of Clinical Services at Northern Illinois Recovery Center.“We are showcasing an impactful program that can support people of all ages struggling with substance use and mental health concerns. Our honed experience and outcomes data reflect the changes we can help people make to live their best lives, connected to people who want the same for them. Becoming an in-network provider increases access to crucial services and can literally change the trajectory of someone's life. We are honored to be part of that critical journey.”

The agreement reinforces NIRC's commitment to making quality behavioral health treatment more accessible to individuals and families throughout the region.

Individuals interested in treatment options, insurance coverage or available services are encouraged to contact Northern Illinois Recovery Center. Coverage and benefits vary by plan, and eligibility should be verified before admission.

For more information, visit Northern Illinois Recovery Center.

# # #

About Northern Illinois Recovery Center

Northern Illinois Recovery Center is a behavioral health treatment provider offering comprehensive care for individuals experiencing substance use disorders and mental health concerns. Through its continuum of services, experienced clinical team and individualized treatment approach, NIRC helps individuals and families navigate recovery and build healthier futures.

Samantha Frontera

Exclusive Public Relations, LLC

+1 847-703-0529

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Northern Illinois Recovery Center Expands In-Network Insurance Coverage with Optum, UnitedHealthcare and UMR News Provided By Exclusive Public Relations, LLC November 16, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.