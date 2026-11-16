The complaint alleges that NuScale overstated its commercial prospects.

Investors who purchased NuScale Power Corporation securities during the Class Period and suffered significant losses should contact Robbins LLP for information about the lawsuit before the January 11, 2027, lead plaintiff deadline.

Why Was NuScale Sued?

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

Why Did NuScale Stock Drop?

Plaintiff alleges that on September 11, 2026, UBS downgraded NuScale from“Neutral” to“Sell” and lowered its price target from $10 to $6. UBS opined that NuScale was rapidly losing its“first-mover” advantage in SMR technology to faster-moving competitors. UBS also flagged a lengthy five-year build timeline, a critical lack of firm customer commitments, and projected a massive $700 million in negative free cash flow between 2026 and 2028. The report also described stagnating progress regarding NuScale's RoPower Project and the risk that the TVA would not ultimately move forward with NuScale.

On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $1.60 per share, or 15.67%, to close at $8.61 per share on September 11, 2026.

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What Can NuScale Investors Do Now?

Investors who purchased Nuscale Power Corporation securities during the Class Period may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Shareholders who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should contact Robbins LLP for information about the appointment process before January 11, 2027.

Shareholders do not need to serve as lead plaintiff to share in any potential recovery. Those who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis, with no upfront or out-of-pocket fees or expenses.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the NuScale Power Corporation securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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