MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Destination-wide festivities feature community traditions, exclusive winemaker dinners, seasonal tea services, and artisan markets across Sonoma County Wine Country

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stay Healdsburg is ringing in the holidays with A Season to Sparkle, a destination-wide celebration taking place Nov. 21 through Dec. 31, 2026. Bringing together local wineries, restaurants, hotels, and shops, the festivities will feature holiday menus, tree lighting ceremonies, and seasonal programming throughout town. Signature highlights include beloved community traditions like Merry Healdsburg and the annual Healdsburg Holiday Sip & Shop, showcasing the town's festive charm, vibrant local businesses and cozy community spirit.

“A Season to Sparkle has quickly become one of Healdsburg's favorite holiday traditions,” said Doug Kaminski, Executive Director of Stay Healdsburg. "It truly reflects what makes our town so special. Our local businesses, neighbors, and community spirit come together to create an unforgettable seasonal experience. We can't wait to welcome both locals and visitors to celebrate with us."

Featured Holiday Events & Dates



Barndiva Sparkle Party: Season to Sparkle Kickoff (Nov. 21 from 5:30-8:00 p.m.): Gather at Barndiva for a glamorous evening to kick off“A Season to Sparkle,” showcasing Sonoma County's premier sparkling wine producers. Tickets can be purchased on Barndiva's event page.

Merry Healdsburg Tree Lighting Celebration (Dec. 4 from 5:00-9:00 p.m.): Celebrate the holidays at the Healdsburg Plaza with the annual Merry Healdsburg Tree Lighting. The whole family can enjoy a winter wonderland downtown with carriage rides, live holiday music, Santa's arrival, a holiday market and more.

Healdsburg Holiday Sip & Shop (Dec. 5 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.): Taste your way through downtown Healdsburg while you browse phenomenal shops, score special offers, and support locals for the holidays.

Holiday Artisan Market at Appellation Healdsburg (Dec. 5 & 6 from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.): Shop a curated collection of unique holiday gifts, handcrafted goods and specialty foods from local and independent makers.

Holiday Wine Cocktail Class at Rodney Strong Winery (Dec. 11): Join a hands-on holiday cocktail class in the winery's festively decorated tasting room. Led by an expert mixologist, the experience includes crafting two signature low-alcohol wine cocktails, seasonal cheese and charcuterie bites, and a take-home cocktail mix.

Chef Charlie Palmer's New Year's Eve in The Grange: Welcome 2027 with a five-course dinner by Chef Charlie Palmer's culinary team, live music, DJ entertainment and a midnight toast at Appellation Healdsburg. New Years Eve Dinner and Brunch at Hazel Hill: Celebrate 2027 with a five-course prix fixe dinner or festive brunch at Hazel Hill, Montage Healdsburg's flagship restaurant, featuring seasonal flavors and thoughtfully selected wine pairings.



Season-Long Activations & Experiences



Afternoon Tea Amidst the Nutcrackers at Costeaux French Bakery (Select dates in November and December): Dine surrounded by Costeaux's iconic collection of over 500 Nutcrackers. Afternoon tea includes house-made savories, fresh scones, signature pastries, and locally blended teas. A portion of proceeds benefits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. Tickets are $80 for adults and $48 for children under 12.

Holiday Tea at Hotel Healdsburg (Saturdays and Sundays, Beginning Dec. 7): Held in the festive lobby lounge at Hotel Healdsburg featuring custom tea blends, craft cocktails, delicate finger sandwiches, sweet pastries, and live classical piano. Pricing starts at $85 for adults and $49 for children.

Healdsburg Holiday Bazaar (Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19-20): A two-weekend makers market hosting over 50 artists, designers, and food purveyors from Sonoma, Marin, and the wider Bay Area at Grant Street Pavilion. Free admission; family-friendly.

Holiday Programming at Montage Healdsburg (December 2026):



Resort Tree Lighting: Dec. 3, 2026.



Wreath Making Workshop with Aimée Lomeli Floral Designs: Dec. 5, 2026. Includes grapevine wreath crafting and Surveyor wine tasting.



Merry Mahjong: Dec. 13, 2026. Afternoon game session with wine and charcuterie benefiting the Healdsburg Food Pantry. Family Activities: Santa's Workshop gingerbread decorating, letters to Santa, and Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day multi-course dinners.



Event Details & Visitor Information

For the complete calendar of events, hotel packages, and dining reservations, visit .

Media Assets & Imagery



Holiday photography is available via the Stay Healdsburg Holiday Media Library. General destination images can be accessed in the Stay Healdsburg Asset Gallery.



About Stay Healdsburg

Stay Healdsburg, the tourism improvement district for Healdsburg, comprises 31 luxury hotels, motels, modern lofts and suites, cozy bed & breakfasts and rustic inns within the city limits. Nestled in the heart of beautiful Sonoma Wine Country, Healdsburg is a culinary epicenter where three premier wine regions meet-Russian River Valley, Dry Creek and Alexander Valley -and home to more than 160 wineries.

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