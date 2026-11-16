Redmond, Washington, United States, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The question of how much a business phone system costs has a different answer depending on which line of the pricing page is read. The headline rate is the least informative figure on it, according to an analysis of published vendor pricing conducted in October 2026 by SoundLine, a communication platform for founders that has operated its own voice network since 2008.

The analysis priced the configuration a small company that texts its customers actually runs, at each vendor's own published rate on annual billing. A business phone line on RingCentral's entry plan is $20 per user per month and includes online meetings. Appointment scheduling, which the phone platform does not cover, adds $10. Business texting at any usable volume adds $25. The total is $55 per user per month across two vendors. SoundLine's Growth plan, which carries all of it, is $24.99 on the same billing basis.

The finding is not that bundles are cheaper than best-of-breed products, which is sometimes true and sometimes not. It is that the single item that moves the bill most is the one that never appears in the headline.

SoundLine published this analysis and sells the services it describes, and therefore has a commercial interest in its conclusions.



What the stack costs, product by product

The figures below were read from each vendor's published pricing page in October 2026.

A business phone line on RingCentral's entry plan, RingEX Core, is $20 per user per month billed annually. That plan already includes online meetings, which is worth stating because comparisons of this kind routinely add a separate video subscription on top of a platform that does not need one. RingCentral's own materials describe the RingEX suite as covering voice, auto attendant, online meetings, team messaging, fax and conferencing.

Appointment scheduling is a genuine gap: the phone platform does not provide booking pages, and Calendly Standard is $10 per seat per month.

Business text messaging is where the bill moves. RingEX Core includes 25 outbound messages per user per month. RingCentral sells a Business SMS Booster at $25 per user per month, which lifts that allowance and also adds a shared inbox, templates and compliance tooling.

Phone, meetings and scheduling come to $30 per user per month across two vendors. Add texting at a usable volume and the same configuration is $55. SoundLine's Growth plan carries all of it at $24.99, which is the comparison set out in full in an analysis of the subscriptions a business phone system should replace.



The line that decides the bill

Twenty-five outbound messages per user per month is roughly one message a working day. A business that sends appointment reminders, booking confirmations, delivery updates and replies to inbound customer texts will exhaust that allowance in the first week of any month.

The remedy costs more than the phone plan it is attached to. The Booster is $25 against a $20 Core plan. Whatever else is true about the comparison, that ratio is the finding: the capability a small business is most likely to need and least likely to price is sold at more than the price of the product it extends.

Two honest notes on that $25. It is not purely a volume lifter: it carries a shared inbox and compliance features a business may actively want, so a company buying it is not only buying headroom. And a business that genuinely sends one text a day does not need it at all, and should not be counted as paying it.



What the analysis does not price

Functions deliberately excluded include customer relationship management, project management, accounting, email and team chat. Each is a separate category with its own buying logic, and including them would inflate the total without supporting the argument. A consolidation claim that reaches across every category a small business buys from is not credible, and the analysis confines itself to the adjacency it can defend.

It also does not count a video subscription against RingCentral, for the reason given above. An earlier version of this analysis did, and the correction reduces the stack it describes by one product and one vendor.



The business phone system costs that do not appear on any invoice

Subscription arithmetic understates the real position, because three further costs are carried by the business rather than billed to it.

The first is administrative. Two vendors means two renewal dates, two payment methods, two sets of user accounts to provision when somebody joins and to revoke when somebody leaves, and two companies to contact when something stops working. That is a smaller number than an earlier version of this analysis claimed, and it is still work that falls to the founder in a company with no IT function.

The second is the integration burden. When the phone system and the scheduling link belong to different companies, nothing joins them. The booking link sends a customer to a number that rings somewhere the scheduling tool knows nothing about, and the call that follows leaves no trace in the booking record. The person who reconciles those systems is the owner.

The third is the cost of switching later. Each additional product adds a dependency that has to be unpicked if the business consolidates, which is a meaningful part of why stacks that assemble by accident tend to persist long after they stop being the right shape.



How the gap behaves as a business grows

Per-user pricing means the difference compounds with headcount rather than staying fixed. At published annual rates, for a business that texts its customers:



One person pays $55 a month across two vendors, against $24.99 on a single platform. A difference of $30.01 a month.

Three people: $165 against $74.97. A difference of $90.03 a month.

Five people: $275 against $124.95. A difference of $150.05 a month. Ten people: $550 against $249.90. A difference of $300.10 a month, or $3,601 a year.

For a business that does not text its customers, the comparison is much closer: $30 against $24.99 at one person, a difference of about five dollars. That is not an argument for switching, and this analysis does not make one. The gap in the table above is almost entirely the texting line.

Two further qualifications. Volume discounts are not published and therefore not modeled, so these are published-rate figures rather than negotiated ones. And a business that genuinely needs a specialist product in any position is buying something a consolidated platform does not do.



Why the phone line is the natural consolidation point

The analysis found that consolidation attempts in small business software usually begin from the productivity suite or the customer relationship system, and that communications is typically the last function brought in. SoundLine's position is that the sequence runs the wrong way round.

The argument rests on where customer interaction actually happens. For a services business, a trades business, a practice or a local operator, the phone and the text thread are where the customer relationship is conducted. Scheduling, recording and video are things that attach to that conversation rather than existing beside it. Starting consolidation from the layer that already carries the interaction places the other functions where they are used.



What a single platform does not replace

The analysis is explicit about the limits of consolidation.

A communications platform does not replace a project management tool. It does not replace a customer relationship management system; recording and transcribing a call is a different function from managing a pipeline. For a company whose team lives inside a chat product all day with dozens of channels and integrations, a platform's built-in team messaging will not displace it.

Any vendor claiming that one subscription replaces every subscription is describing a slide rather than a product. The consolidation case in this analysis is confined to four functions that are genuinely adjacent: voice, text, video and scheduling.



Where the analysis does not support the consolidation case

Three findings ran against the argument and are recorded here.

First, one function in the stack is cheaper bought separately at low headcount. Calendly's free tier covers one-to-one scheduling with a single event type, which is sufficient for a sole operator who books one kind of appointment. A business in that position pays nothing for scheduling and the comparison narrows by $10.

Second, specialist video is meaningfully more capable than the video bundled into any communications platform, RingCentral's and SoundLine's alike. Zoom Pro supports 100 participants and 30-hour meetings; the video included in SoundLine's Starter plan caps at five participants and its Growth plan at 200. A company running large webinars or long training sessions is buying Zoom for reasons no bundled product addresses, and it is buying it in addition to whatever platform it runs, not as a substitute for a missing feature.

Third, the texting figure that drives the whole comparison does not apply to a business that barely texts. At one message a working day, RingCentral's included allowance is sufficient and the gap nearly closes.

The consolidation case is strongest for a business that texts its customers at ordinary volumes, and weakest for one that does not text at all or that uses a single function intensively.



Market context

Published pricing across the business communications category shows a consistent structure. Entry plans cluster between $14 and $30 per user per month, and functions that most small businesses treat as essential are frequently priced outside them. Across the ten platforms reviewed in the same October 2026 research, toll-free numbers, unlimited domestic minutes, call recording, analytics and higher texting allowances each appeared as paid add-ons at one provider or another.

The effect is that headline comparison between providers tends to be uninformative. Two platforms at $15 and $20 per user may differ by considerably more than five dollars once the configuration a given business would actually run is priced. A fuller treatment of that pattern appears in SoundLine's review of what ten providers publish about price and contract terms.



What the real business phone system cost means for buyers

The practical conclusion is not that consolidation is always correct. It is that the comparison most buyers run is the wrong one.

A business comparing two phone providers at $15 and $20 per user is comparing the smallest variable in the decision. The larger variables are which adjacent functions are already being paid for elsewhere, which functions sit outside the entry plan at each provider, and what the minimum term is on the lower price.

Three questions separate providers more effectively than the headline rate: the monthly figure if billed monthly, what appears on the first invoice beyond the pricing page, and which demonstrated capabilities are add-ons. A longer list is published at soundline.io. Each is answerable before a purchase and each moves the total by more than the difference between competing entry rates.



Questions buyers ask

How much does a business phone system cost for a small business? Published entry plans across the major platforms run roughly $14 to $30 per user per month before add-ons, fees and taxes. The figure a business actually pays depends more on which functions sit outside the entry plan than on the headline rate.

Is it cheaper to buy one communications platform or separate tools? For a business that texts its customers, published pricing puts phone with meetings, scheduling and business texting at $55 per user per month across two vendors, against $24.99 on a single platform. For a business that does not text, the same comparison is $30 against $24.99 and the answer is much less clear-cut. The separate-tools route also carries administrative and integration costs that do not appear on an invoice.

What is usually not included in a business phone plan? Most commonly toll-free numbers, unlimited domestic minutes, call recording, analytics, additional meeting capacity, and texting above a low included allowance. Entry plans at major providers include as few as 25 outbound text messages per user per month.

What does a communications platform not replace? Project management, customer relationship management, and full team chat for a company that lives inside a chat product. Consolidation is credible across voice, text, video and scheduling, and overstated beyond it.