The event's third edition brought together fashion, entrepreneurship and wellness at Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove on November 12.

MIAMI, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vogue Leaders Miami celebrated its third edition on November 12 at Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove, bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs, editors and fashion enthusiasts. The event has established itself as a platform where conversation, the exchange of ideas and inspiration drawn from experience become tools for advancing business today.Presented in collaboration with TURESPAÑA, Dr. Isabel Uribe (Cliniq), Bacan Guaro, Ron Viejo de Caldas and MATHO Home, the program featured six panels on a range of topics, along with networking opportunities and a shopping experience showcasing Latin American and international fashion brands.Participating brands included Wish Fine Jewelry, The White Pearl Co, The Mexicana, Sandra Pérez, Rocca Joyas, Qori, Prime of Lime, Paolina Cattorini, Joku, Irene Castillo & Co, Demasa, Dancamar, Cécie, Candela Purposewear, 7 19 13 and Claudia Sofia Studio.Vogue Leaders Miami 2026 opened with a wellness experience on floating water beds, featuring a sound healing session led by Quantum Temple and Sonno Life. The gathering also gave guests the opportunity to discover brands including Posbión, Organic Terra Co and Taupe Activewear.Following the day's panels and activities, the event concluded with an exclusive dinner featuring tequila by Casa Dragones and the participation of Faia Fine Jewelry and Alma Bianca.Photos courtesy: Vogue México & Latin América.

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Vogue Leaders Miami 2026 Puts Creativity and Business Leadership in Perspective News Provided By IZZY MEDIA PR November 16, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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