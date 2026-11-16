Recognized by RealTrends as a top real estate team in Brighton, MI, The Tim Sova Team is led by associate broker Tim Sova, who brings 27 years of experience.

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Tim Sova Team at RE/MAX Platinum has earned RealTrends recognition as one of Brighton's top real estate teams for sales volume and closed transactions.The recognition marks a milestone for the family-run team led by Tim Sova, who has spent 27 years working with buyers and sellers in Livingston County and built a reputation as one of the best real estate agents in Brighton, MI.What Did RealTrends Recognize The Tim Sova Team For?The 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings placed The Tim Sova Team #3 among small teams in Brighton, MI, for both residential sales volume and closed transaction sides. The rankings are based on 2025 sales, when the team recorded $25.57 million in volume and 53 closed sides.“I'm grateful to RealTrends for recognizing our work and to the people on our team who keep things moving when a sale gets complicated,” says Sova.“Most of all, thank you to the Brighton buyers and sellers who've trusted us to help them move.”What Makes The Tim Sova Team a Top Producer in Brighton?Sova is an associate broker at RE/MAX Platinum and leads a team serving Brighton, MI, Howell, and nearby communities. The team helps sellers decide what to do before listing and keeps them informed as offers, deadlines, and paperwork come up. Sova also holds the Certified Distressed Property Expert, e-PRO, and Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource credentials.Debbie L., whose parents' condo was sold with the team's help, credited Sova and his colleagues with keeping the sale organized from staging advice through the final paperwork. She also noted that the team kept her informed along the way.Experience Proof Points- Recognized by RealTrends for both sales volume and transaction sides in Brighton- $25.57 million in verified team sales volume and 53 closed sides in 2025- 27 years of real estate experience- 1,899 career transactions and more than $486 million in career sales volume- 187 five-star client reviews- Reported listing performance of 22 days on market and a 101% sale-to-list price ratioWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Brighton Buyers and Sellers?The Brighton market snapshot showed 35 active listings and 2.3 months of supply. The median sale price was about $350,000, and roughly 23% of homes sold above their initial asking price.With relatively few homes available, buyers can prepare their financing early and use recent comparable sales to decide how much to offer when the right home comes up. For sellers weighing multiple offers, Sova helps compare the price alongside financing, contingencies, and closing timelines.Who Is Tim Sova?Tim Sova leads a family-run real estate team at RE/MAX Platinum. He works alongside his wife, Colleen Sova, their son Haden Sova, his sister Cindi Scarsella, and his brother-in-law Bruce Scarsella. Based in Brighton, the team serves buyers and sellers throughout Livingston County and Southeast Michigan.Sova has been a licensed builder and vice president of Sova Builders since 1993 and holds a finance degree from Central Michigan University. He has also served on the board of the Livingston County Association of REALTORSand on the Board of Governors for Realcomp, Southeast Michigan's multiple listing service.Buying or selling in Brighton, MI? Reach Tim Sova at RE/MAX Platinum at (810) 844-2316.

Tim Sova

The Tim Sova Team

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RealTrends Names The Tim Sova Team a 2026 Top Real Estate Team in Brighton, MI News Provided By The Tim Sova Team November 16, 2026, 20:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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