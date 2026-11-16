Dr. Richard Rooney joins the surgical team at Crovetti Orthopaedics of Las Vegas, Nevada.

- Dr. Richard RooneyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael Crovetti is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Rooney, MD, FACS to the surgical and physician teams at Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine. Rooney is a double board-certified, fellowship trained orthopaedic spine surgeon who also has an extensive background in regenerative and stem cell therapies.A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, he earned a B.S. in Nuclear Engineering, followed immediately by his M.D. at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. He was stationed at several Army medical facilities over the following years as he completed his orthopaedic residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu and a spine surgery fellowship at UC San Diego/San Diego Center for Spinal Disorders, followed by a minimally invasive spine surgery fellowship in Seattle.In the right place at the right time, Dr. Rooney was selected by the Army as one of the pioneers in developing the initial research and procedures for stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine used for the troops. In recognition of this work, he was appointed a Peer Reviewer for the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs in Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy in Orthopaedics.He is also an industry leader in the development of ERAS (Enhanced Recovery After Surgery) principles for spine surgery, an approach designed to reduce pain, shorten hospital stays, and help patients return to their lives sooner.Dr. Rooney's experience includes treating military patients and veterans. He served in Iraq in 2007-2008, on the ground with active combat soldiers – an experience that leaves him both humbled and proud. Since leaving the service, he has brought his singular education, experience, and love for his work to private practice, helping patients with spinal conditions.Still, for Dr. Rooney, the connection with his patients is the heart of his work.“Talking with patients and getting to understand the injury or condition they face, and how it is affecting their life, is the most important thing to me,” explains Dr. Rooney.“I'm not only here to talk about the physical pain they're in and calculate a solution, but also to get to know how that pain affects them, what they hope to accomplish with treatment, what kind of treatment is best for them, and how I can help them achieve their real goals through the 'partnership' we create together.”It's no small thing for a patient to find a physician who actually takes the time to sit down together and explore a patient's condition, wants, and needs with a doctor who brings a lifetime of expertise to the table and is determined to use it to find the best way to be of help.Dr. Rooney doesn't know how to work any other way.“I know there are a lot of doctors who are more interested in quickly fixing the physical problem – as they see it,” he continues.“It's those last four words that mean the most, though. I believe the patient and doctor need to be on the same page about what takes place with their treatment. And I've found this way, the patient often introduces information that can alter that course considerably.”Finding many elements of his work and ethics in common with Dr. Michael Crovetti's principles is what led Dr. Rooney to join Crovetti Orthopaedics.Dr. Mike Crovetti adds,“We are of like mind when it comes to bringing the best to every patient: experience, expertise, concern, preparedness, risk mitigation, and positive outcomes. I believe Dr. Rooney is a remarkable addition to our surgical team. His presence will be welcome to every patient he meets.”Crovetti Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine (COSM), has been providing Orthopaedic services in the Las Vegas valley since 2000. For those seeking care for orthopaedic pain or injury addressing hip, knee, spine, foot and ankle, and other matters, contact Crovetti Orthopaedics at (702) 990-2290 and let us help you in“Getting you back in your game!” Locations at 2779 West Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Suite 200, Henderson, NV 89052, and 10040 Alta Drive, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89145.

Mike Almeido

TeamAMC

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Crovetti Orthopaedics Adds Dr. Richard C. Rooney, Double Board-Certified Spine Surgeon and Regenerative Medicine Expert News Provided By TeamAMC November 16, 2026, 20:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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