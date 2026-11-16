MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Splendor Labs SA today announced the official launch of Splendor Quantum Wallet for Google Chrome, completing a major milestone in the company's development of operational post-quantum infrastructure and setting the stage for its next strategic expansion: delivering quantum-resistant security solutions to financial institutions, global technology companies, enterprises and internet platforms.

The release marks an important transition for Splendor Labs, from developing quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure to pursuing a much larger opportunity: building the security and trust foundation for the next generation of the internet and artificial intelligence.

With Splendor Quantum Chain operational, mobile wallets deployed and its Chrome extension available, the company has established a technological foundation for extending post-quantum cryptography beyond digital assets into identity verification, secure authentication, enterprise access and machine-to-machine interactions.

A New Global Ambition: Leading the Post-Quantum Security Market

Splendor Labs is positioning itself to become a leading global provider of post-quantum security infrastructure, with a particular focus on collaboration with major financial institutions, telecommunications operators, cloud infrastructure providers, technology corporations and digital service platforms.

The company's next development phase aims to enable institutions to provide safer digital environments for their customers through quantum-resistant authentication, secure digital identities and cryptographic verification.

Rather than requiring institutions to replace their existing infrastructure, Splendor intends to develop technologies that can integrate with established digital environments, enabling organizations to progressively strengthen their security as the world transitions toward post-quantum cryptographic standards.

"Our ambition is not simply to build another blockchain or another digital wallet. We are building the technological foundation for a new generation of digital security," said Todor Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Splendor Labs SA.

"We want to work with the world's leading institutions and technology corporations to create safer digital environments for billions of users. From banking and cloud services to telecommunications, artificial intelligence and everyday internet access, we believe quantum-resistant authentication will become an essential component of tomorrow's digital infrastructure."

Splendor Quantum and DecenterCloud: A Unified Technology Ecosystem

A key element of Splendor Labs' strategy is the integration of its quantum-resistant infrastructure with DecenterCloud, an AI-native technology marketplace and infrastructure platform designed to connect artificial intelligence models, autonomous agents, computing resources and digital services.

Together, the two platforms are intended to provide complementary technological capabilities:

Splendor Quantum Chain: Post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure for digital identity, transaction authorization, verification and decentralized settlement.

Splendor Quantum Wallet and Security Technology: Self-custody, cryptographic credentials and a foundation for secure authentication across digital environments.

DecenterCloud: An AI-native ecosystem supporting AI models, autonomous agents, computing infrastructure, digital assets and machine-to-machine economic activity.

Institutional Security Integration: A planned framework for extending quantum-resistant identity verification, access authorization and secure interactions into enterprise applications and customer-facing services.

This combined technology stack is designed to address a fundamental challenge facing the next generation of digital infrastructure: how to establish trust, verify identities and secure interactions when billions of people, devices and autonomous AI agents operate across interconnected networks.

Splendor Labs believes that quantum-resistant cryptography, AI-native infrastructure and decentralized verification will increasingly converge as critical components of the global digital economy.

Opportunities for Global Technology Leaders and Asian Markets

As China and other major Asian economies continue investing in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital finance, telecommunications and advanced cybersecurity, Splendor Labs sees significant opportunities for technological cooperation with large corporations and institutions across the region.

The company is interested in exploring strategic partnerships, enterprise integrations, joint development initiatives and infrastructure collaborations with technology leaders seeking to strengthen their digital security capabilities.

Potential areas of cooperation include quantum-resistant customer authentication, secure enterprise access, AI agent identity, digital asset infrastructure, protected machine-to-machine communications and post-quantum security services.

Splendor's approach is designed to support collaboration with existing institutional technology environments, subject to applicable security, regulatory and technical requirements.

"We see enormous potential in working with leading Asian technology corporations, particularly organizations operating at massive scale," Ivanov added.

"The next generation of internet infrastructure will require more than computing power and artificial intelligence. It will require a new security architecture capable of establishing trust between people, institutions, devices and autonomous systems. Our objective is to become one of the technology partners helping build that future."

From Operational Technology to Global Infrastructure

Splendor Labs has pursued a development strategy focused on delivering functional products and infrastructure.

Following the launch of Splendor Quantum Chain in September 2026, the company expanded its ecosystem through mobile wallets, quantum-resistant custody technology, hardware security innovations and now its Chrome browser extension.

The newly released browser wallet supports NIST-standardized ML-DSA-65 post-quantum signatures, self-custodial account management, SPLD transactions and connectivity to compatible decentralized applications.

The broader Splendor Quantum architecture supports ML-DSA-44, ML-DSA-65 and ML-DSA-87 digital signatures, alongside additional post-quantum cryptographic and verification technologies.

With this foundation established, the company is preparing to pursue the next stage of development: extending its security architecture into internet authentication, institutional digital identity and AI-native applications.

Splendor Labs' long-term vision is to help make quantum-resistant security a fundamental layer of the global digital economy.

About Splendor Labs SA

Splendor Labs SA is a technology company developing post-quantum security infrastructure, blockchain systems, digital identity solutions, secure payment technologies and AI-native digital infrastructure.

Its technology ecosystem includes Splendor Quantum Chain, Splendor Wallet, Splendor Vault, Splendor Quantum Security Card and browser-based security technology, alongside its complementary DecenterCloud AI infrastructure platform.

Through continued product development and strategic institutional partnerships, Splendor Labs aims to help accelerate the global transition toward quantum-resistant digital environments.

Todor Ivanov

Splendor Labs SA

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