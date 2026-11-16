FIT - Fuel. Improve. Thrive.

New online training program helps contractors provide affordable, practical education on nutrition, fitness, injury prevention, and behavioral safety.

- Lisa Strite, Chief Learning Officer, NCCERALACHUA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) has announced the availability of FIT – Fuel. Improve. Thrive., a new digital health and wellness training program designed specifically for construction professionals. Developed in partnership with Trivent Safety, FIT gives construction companies an affordable, accessible way to help employees better understand and care for their physical and mental well-being.Due to the demanding nature of construction work, craft professionals face challenges that extend beyond the technical skills required to perform their jobs. FIT addresses these challenges through practical education designed around the realities of working in construction. The program is available to individual workers and contractors of all sizes, including smaller companies that may not have the staff or resources to develop their own employee wellness training.“On a jobsite, we train people to spot the hazards they can see, like an unprotected edge, a frayed cord, or a missing harness. But the things we can't see - fatigue, stress, poor nutrition, and physical strain - are hazards too, and they can put someone at risk just as quickly. Safety starts with the person doing the work. FIT makes it simple for companies of any size to help their people fuel their bodies, protect their health and go home safe every day,” said Lisa Strite, Chief Learning Officer, NCCER.Four Courses Focused on Construction Worker Health and WellnessFIT includes four online courses addressing common health and wellness considerations for people working in the construction industry:#1 - Nutrition and Hydration: Helps workers understand hydration, balanced nutrition, energy drinks and healthier food choices, including practical options available at convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores.#2 - Strength and Mobility: Covers stretching, strengthening exercises, muscle function and common physical challenges associated with construction work. Participants also learn how to develop personal exercise routines.#3 - Injury Prevention: Addresses ergonomics, posture, repetitive movements, physical strain, and techniques for reducing stress on the body during everyday construction activities.#4 - Behavioral Safety: Examines how mental health, individual behavior, risk awareness and decision-making can affect safety on the jobsite.The courses combine video instruction from construction subject matter experts with interactive activities, practical exercises and downloadable resources. Lessons focus on information workers can apply to their daily routines, both on and off the job.FIT is designed to complement existing safety and craft training, giving workers additional knowledge about personal health and wellness.Making Employee Wellness More Accessible to ContractorsWhile larger construction companies may have established employee wellness initiatives, smaller contractors often have limited resources to provide similar programs.Through online delivery, employees can access the same educational content regardless of where their crews are located. Companies can choose individual courses, purchase the complete four-course program or select enterprise options for larger teams.FIT is now available for individual workers and construction companies interested in incorporating wellness education into their training programs.For more information about FIT and available purchasing options, visitAbout NCCERThe National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit education foundation and the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER's programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized credentials and certifications. To learn more, visit .Media Contact:Herb Jones...

Herb Jones

National Center for Construction Education and Research

+1 386-518-6500

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NCCER Launches FIT to Improve Construction Worker Health, Fitness, and Well-Being News Provided By National Center for Construction Education and Research November 16, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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