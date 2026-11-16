Te Toi Mahana has appointed Faisandier to deliver 36 new affordable homes in Tawa.

WELLINGTON, WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Te Toi Mahana, Wellington's largest residential landlord and leading provider of affordable housing, has appointed Faisandier to deliver 36 new affordable homes in Tawa. The development, in Wellington's northern suburbs, will be Te Toi Mahana's second new-build project since its establishment in 2023, and will contribute towards its goal of delivering an additional 500 affordable homes over the next decade."Faisandier has a strong track record of delivering quality homes in Wellington” said Jonathan Manns, Chief Executive of Te Toi Mahana.“Together, we'll deliver warm, healthy and affordable properties that will make a real difference for both tenants and the wider community."Since being established in 2016, Faisandier has delivered more than 550 homes and has a pipeline of approximately 250 more across 16 residential and mixed-use projects. In partnership with Te Toi Mahana, it will deliver the Tawa development from design and consenting through construction to handover."We're excited to be part of this project and looking forward to partnering with Te Toi Mahana, both to deliver this development and grow the supply of affordable homes in Pōneke," said Simon Faisandier, General Manager of Faisandier."For us, it's more than a build contract. It's the next step in a long journey we've been on, working out how we can make a meaningful contribution to community housing."The new homes will exceed national building standards and be designed to achieve at least a Homestar 6 rating. That means features such as improved insulation, double glazing, low-flow taps and energy-efficient design; helping to create warmer, healthier homes that use less energy and water and cost less for tenants to run. The development will also include shared green spaces with communal planters, secure covered mobility scooter charging facilities and cycle parking, as well as being located close to public transport and local amenities.The benefits extend beyond the homes themselves. Research by Te Toi Mahana, released earlier this year, found that every new social home it builds generates more than $60,000 in economic and social benefits for residents and local communities, while reducing infrastructure costs by around $10,000 per home.The development forms part of Te Toi Mahana's wider commitment to raising standards in affordable housing. Te Toi Mahana recently became the first residential landlord in Australia and New Zealand to achieve RICS Regulated status, placing the organisation under additional independent oversight and aligning it with global best practice for professional standards, ethics and conduct.Te Toi Mahana is also using its development programme to ensure investment in new housing creates wider opportunities for communities. This includes using its development programme to reflect mana whenua cultural values and create opportunities for the next generation of skilled tradespeople.Te Toi Mahana and Faisandier will partner with Ngāti Toa to incorporate culturally responsive design elements into the development and support participation in the Ngā Puna Pūkenga programme. Delivered by Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira and funded by the Ministry of Social Development, the programme provides wage subsidies and structured training support to create mana-enhancing employment opportunities for local workers.Through its partnership with Te Ātiawa and Whitireia and WelTec, Te Toi Mahana has also embedded the Māori and Pasifika Trades Training initiative into its construction projects, with participation required of its building contractors, including Faisandier.The initiative provides Māori and Pasifika trade students with fully funded, 17-week placements on active construction sites, providing hands-on experience, industry mentoring and pathways towards apprenticeships and long-term employment."Each participating development will provide opportunities for at least two students to work alongside experienced tradespeople, developing practical skills while contributing to the construction of new affordable homes for their communities," said Matthew Serle, Te Toi Mahana Land and Construction Manager."By building these opportunities into our construction contracts, we're making sure our investment supports not only more affordable homes, but also skills, employment and pathways into the construction industry."“Our investment is not only in buildings. We're investing in the future,” said Jonathan Manns.“Every decision we take is an opportunity to drive the best possible outcomes, whether that's through better homes for tenants, opportunities for local people, partnership with mana whenua or higher professional standards.”

Seb Bishop

Te Toi Mahana

+64 212435629

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TE TOI MAHANA APPOINTS FAISANDIER TO DELIVER 36 NEW AFFORDABLE HOMES IN TAWA News Provided By Te Toi Mahana November 16, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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