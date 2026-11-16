Novapex Connect Launch

Novapex today launched Novapex Connect, giving mission-critical sites one source for the technology and engineering expertise behind a private network.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Novapex today launched Novapex Connect, giving airports, ports, utilities, mines and industrial sites one source for the technology and engineering expertise behind a private network.The launch comes as private networks become a practical option for Canadian sites: ISED now lets organizations license spectrum for their own private 5G networks. What's left is choosing the right technology and making the business case work.Novapex Connect tackles both. Because Novapex is not tied to any one manufacturer, it can usually supply the same equipment list at 10 to 15% lower cost, cutting the upfront investment that often stalls private network projects. Its portfolio spans private 5G and LTE from Ericsson, Firecell and Celona, RF infrastructure from ANDREW and Novapex's own tested Optimum RF line, and the test tools to verify coverage.“For nearly 20 years, our team has supplied and supported the equipment and engineering tools that help Canada's major carrier networks deliver reliable coverage. With Novapex Connect, we're bringing that experience to emergency services, airports, ports and mines as they build private networks of their own. Our sales team brings engineering expertise from the first conversation, supporting end users and their system integrators from equipment selection through deployment and long after go-live,” said Richard Cadieux, President of Novapex.More information is available at

Israel Aubin

Novapex Technologies

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Novapex Launches Novapex Connect to Bring Private Networks to Canada's Mission-Critical Sites News Provided By Novapex Technologies November 16, 2026, 20:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Telecommunications



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