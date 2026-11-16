Six signature scents, two curated collections. Tahari's Everbloom and Nightfall gift sets bring the art of fragrance discovery to the holidays.

- Carmela Palladino, President of Horizon Beauty GroupGREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tahari Parfums, developed and distributed by Horizon Beauty Group, announces the launch of two fragrance gift sets for the 2026 holiday season at Walmart. The Everbloom and Nightfall Collections bring the art of fragrance discovery to holiday gifting with curated selections of signature scents for women and men.Inspired by Tahari's signature blend of timeless style and modern luxury, each collection features three 30 mL fragrances, inviting consumers to explore different scent profiles, discover new favorites and express themselves through fragrance. From luminous florals and indulgent vanillas to rich woods and warming spices, the collections offer a scent for every mood, moment and celebration.Tahari Men's Nightfall Collection | 3 x 30 mL Eau de ToiletteDesigned for the modern man, Nightfall brings together three bold fragrance compositions that transition from day to night: Leather Oud, rich, distinctive and intensely woody; Tahari Black, magnetic, confident and timeless; and Spiced Cashmere, warm, sensual and inviting.Tahari Women's Everbloom Collection | 3 x 30 mL Eau de ParfumAn expression of modern femininity, Everbloom captures the many sides of a woman through three distinctive fragrances: Water Lily, fresh, luminous and delicately aquatic; Velvet Vanilla, warm, decadent and sweet; and French Kiss, floral, romantic, and captivatingly warm.Designed with the concept of a fragrance wardrobe in mind, both collections offer consumers the freedom to switch up a signature scent, experiment with something new or give the gift of discovery.The holiday launch builds on Tahari Parfums' presence at Walmart and the commitment of Horizon Beauty Group to deliver quality fragrances and accessible luxury to consumers nationwide.Whether tucked under the tree, exchanged with someone special or purchased as a gift to oneself, Tahari Women's Everbloom Collection and Tahari Men's Nightfall Collection celebrate the personal connection between fragrance and gifting.Both collections are available at Walmart for the 2026 holiday season and can also be found online at Walmart.About Tahari ParfumsInspired by the fashion brand's legacy of timeless design and modern style, Tahari Parfums brings the world of fashion to fragrance. With a diverse portfolio of men's and women's scents, Tahari Parfums celebrates individuality and self-expression, making luxury an accessible part of everyday life.About Horizon Beauty GroupHorizon Beauty Group is a fully integrated beauty company, bringing brand development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, and omnichannel distribution together under one roof. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted leader in the U.S. beauty industry, creating fragrance and beauty brands that resonate with consumers across every retail channel.From concept to commercialization, we provide the strategic insight, operational excellence, and speed to turn ideas into brands that thrive in a competitive marketplace. And we do it as a partner, not a vendor.

Jaclyn Quenstedt

Horizon Beauty Group

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tahari Parfums Launches Men's and Women's Holiday Fragrance Gift Sets at Walmart News Provided By Horizon Beauty Group November 16, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.