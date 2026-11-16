Madhya Pradesh CM Inaugurates World Snooker Championship 2026

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Indore to mark the centenary of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI), highlighting the state's growing focus on hosting international sporting events. In an X post, CM Yadav on Monday said he inaugurated the World Snooker Championship in Indore and also tried his hand at the game with snooker player Pankaj Advani.

The CM said over 150 players from around 35 countries are participating in the championship, while the Asian Women's Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 will be held in Bhopal from November 19. Highlighting the state's growing sporting activities, he said two international sporting events are being hosted within three days and assured athletes of government support, including sports facilities and land for sports academies whenever required.

“Today, I inaugurated the World Snooker Championship-2026 in Indore to mark BSFI's centenary. During the event, I also tried my hand at the game on a billiards table with international snooker player Mr. @PankajAdvani247. A new era of sports has begun in Madhya Pradesh. Two international sporting events are being held within three days. More than 150 players from around 35 countries are participating in the World Snooker Championship-2026. The Asian Women's Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 will be held in Bhopal from November 19. Our government will provide sports facilities to athletes and offer every possible support, including land for sports academies when needed,” the CM said in an X post.

Yadav stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of Madhya Pradesh are providing significant encouragement to promote sports and athletes. He further added that the government in Madhya Pradesh is prepared to provide land for the development of sports.“By promoting sports, whether it's the Olympics, the Asian Games, or the Commonwealth, the way Modi ji has properly focused on every game is the reason new records are being set one after another. We are also getting medals in wrestling. Our government is definitely ready to provide land; wherever it is needed in Madhya Pradesh, there is land for every sport,” he said.