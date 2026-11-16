MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Government of the British Virgin Islands

ROAD TOWN, BVI – The British Virgin Islands (BVI) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have committed to deepening development cooperation as the BVI takes further steps as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS) to build its resilience in a challenging international environment.

At a bilateral meeting between BVI Special Envoy Benito Wheatley and Bettina Woll, UNDP deputy regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean, the BVI and UNDP agreed to build upon existing cooperation on the blue economy, Artificial Intelligence, economic diversification, and climate finance, as critical areas that can support greater economic, environmental, and climate resilience.

Among other things, they discussed collaboration on the blue economy in relation to the marine management and sustainable commercial use of the BVI's 200 nautical-mile Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ); use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve public sector efficiency; development of productive development policies to strengthen and diversify the services sector; and resource mobilisation in relation to climate finance.

The special envoy thanked UNDP for the deployment of two technical experts to assist the Virgin Islands Climate Change Trust Fund (VICCTF) in strengthening its climate finance capacity; and for the ongoing training of public officers on the use of AI. Woll affirmed UNDP's commitment to additional technical assistance in early 2027.

The UNDP deputy regional director was joined by the newly appointed UNDP Resident Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Nick Booth, who will present his credentials to premier Natalio D. Wheatley in early 2027.

Speaking on the importance of the bilateral meeting, Wheatley said:

“The BVI is benefiting from the technical assistance provided by UNDP as a key development partner as we take steps to strengthen our economy; accelerate sustainable development; and build greater resilience to external shocks such as extreme weather driven by climate change, spikes in energy prices, and higher tariffs on goods. This support is important to us as a vulnerable Small Island Developing State in navigating the ongoing pressures and challenges of the current international environment.”

The bilateral meeting took place on the margins of the recently concluded XVIII Ministerial Forum on Development in Latin America and the Caribbean in Panama City, Panama.