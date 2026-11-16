MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

The fire broke out in the courtyard of a multi-story residential building. No deaths or injuries were reported, according to the emergency service.

Auto dealership damaged in Russian attack in Kyiv region

As Ukrinform reported, debris from an enemy drone fell in the courtyard of a 16-story apartment building in the capital's Desnianskyi district on the afternoon of November 16.