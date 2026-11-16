Drone Attack: Fire Extinguished In Courtyard Of Kyiv Apartment Building
The fire broke out in the courtyard of a multi-story residential building. No deaths or injuries were reported, according to the emergency service.Read also: Auto dealership damaged in Russian attack in Kyiv region
As Ukrinform reported, debris from an enemy drone fell in the courtyard of a 16-story apartment building in the capital's Desnianskyi district on the afternoon of November 16.
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