Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia, Woman Injured
According to him, a 57-year-old woman sustained blast injuries in the attack and was hospitalized.
A fire broke out after a strike hit a commercial kiosk. Windows were also blown out in a nearby residential building.Read also: Russian forces attack food processing facility in Kirovohrad region, two injured
"The consequences of the attack are still being assessed," the regional governor noted.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 15, Russian forces attacked an infrastructure facility in the Khortytskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, injuring a 39-year-old man.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
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