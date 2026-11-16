MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President made the statement in his evening address on the 1,727th day of the war, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky urged Ukrainians to remain alert this evening, overnight, and throughout the following day, warning that Russia appeared to be preparing another strike. He called on people to take care of themselves.

At the same time, he noted that Russia should also understand that Ukraine would respond justly to every act of aggression.

Zelensky discusses preparations for Ramstein meeting with Khmara

The President said that, during a briefing by Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara, he had discussed Ukraine's long-range strikes.

He emphasized that Ukraine's long-range sanctions plan must be fully implemented.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 15 and during the night of November 16, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ilsky oil refinery, two oil depots in Russia's Rostov region, and Russian military command posts.