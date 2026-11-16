MENAFN - UkrinForm) Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivskyi announced the information on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

He said that the November 2, 2026, attack on Komyshuvakha had become one of the deadliest incidents of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to the minister, 72 people were killed, including emergency responders, police officers, employees of a gymnasium and an administrative services center, municipal workers, and medical personnel. Among the victims was a teacher who had regularly visited a shelter to conduct online lessons for children who had been evacuated from the community.

Russian Airstrike on an Underground School in Komyshuvakha / Photo: Dmytro Smolienko

Vyhivskyi noted that rescuers and police officers had worked for two weeks under the constant threat of further attacks. During this period, Russian forces struck the settlement 11 times. Nine of those attacks directly targeted the search and rescue site, injuring three police officers and four rescuers and damaging equipment.

He said that engineering machinery and search dogs had been deployed to clear the rubble and locate the bodies of victims. Forensic experts had also conducted dozens of DNA examinations.

Four people remain missing, Vyhivskyi reported.

He added that four other people who had been rescued in the first hours after the attack remained hospitalized under medical supervision.

Russian forces attack rescue workers in Komyshuvakha again

The Interior Minister expressed gratitude to police officers, rescuers, volunteers, and military personnel who had worked at the site over the two-week operation, just a few kilometers from the frontline and under constant threat to their lives.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 2, Russian forces dropped aerial bombs on Komyshuvakha, striking a school that was being used for humanitarian purposes. Initial reports indicated 55 fatalities. Emergency workers and search dog teams continued clearing the destroyed structures and searching the area for victims.

The US television network CNN also published an investigation into the attack on Komyshuvakha.