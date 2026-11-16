MENAFN - GetNews)"My years as an appraiser taught me to look at every property through an analytical lens. When I sit down with a buyer or seller, I can walk them through exactly why a home is priced the way it is and what the data tells us about its value. That kind of clarity gives my clients real confidence in their decisions."Tim Burroughs of Integrity Real Estate brokered by Silvercreek Realty Group leverages his prior career as a real estate appraiser to provide clients with data-driven pricing strategies in a competitive housing market. His dual background in valuation and sales has contributed to more than 2,400 closed transactions and recognition as the 2017 Certified Residential Specialist of the Year for Idaho.

Meridian, Idaho - November 16, 2026 - In a housing market where accurate pricing can determine whether a transaction succeeds or stalls, Tim Burroughs of Integrity Real Estate brokered by Silvercreek Realty Group brings a professional background that sets him apart from many of his peers. Before becoming a licensed real estate agent, Burroughs spent years working as a real estate appraiser, a role that required him to evaluate properties systematically, study comparable sales, and understand the factors that drive home values in specific neighborhoods and submarkets.

That appraisal training has proven to be a lasting advantage. Over the course of his sales career, Burroughs has assisted more than 1,900 clients and closed over 2,400 home transactions. His ability to accurately assess property values has been central to those results, helping sellers list at prices that attract serious offers and helping buyers make competitive bids without overpaying.

The importance of precise pricing is amplified in the current market. With inventory levels remaining low, homes that are priced correctly tend to generate strong interest quickly, while those that are mispriced can languish or require reductions that undermine a seller's position. For buyers, understanding true market value is essential when competing for limited available properties.

"Low inventory changes the dynamics for everyone," Burroughs explained. "Sellers might assume they can price high because there is less competition, but the data does not always support that. Buyers, on the other hand, need to know exactly what a fair offer looks like so they can move decisively when the right home comes along."

New construction represents a significant share of current market activity, accounting for roughly 40 to 50 percent of transactions. For many buyers, particularly first-time purchasers, new builds offer an alternative to the limited resale inventory. Burroughs has developed relationships with builders who extend incentives to buyers he represents, providing an additional layer of value for clients exploring that option.

His knowledge of both new and existing homes allows him to guide clients through a complete picture of what is available. Some buyers may initially focus on resale properties only to discover that a new build offers better value or more desirable features for their budget. Others may prefer an established neighborhood and need guidance on how to compete effectively for a resale listing. Burroughs tailors his approach to each client's circumstances and goals.

Move-up buyers represent another significant portion of his clientele. These individuals and families are typically selling a starter home and purchasing something larger or in a different location. The coordination involved in managing both sides of that equation requires market knowledge and careful timing. Burroughs works with move-up buyers to develop strategies that account for the sale of their current property and the acquisition of their next one.

Downsizing sellers face a distinct set of challenges. Many have lived in their homes for years and may not have a current sense of what their property is worth. Burroughs applies the same valuation discipline he developed as an appraiser to help these clients set realistic expectations and prepare their homes for sale.

His professional standing was recognized in 2017 when he was named the Certified Residential Specialist of the Year for Idaho, a distinction that acknowledged his expertise, professionalism, and track record of client service. The Certified Residential Specialist credential is one of the most respected designations in residential real estate, and the annual award highlights agents who exemplify its standards.

About Us

Integrity Real Estate brokered by Silvercreek Realty Group specializes in residential real estate, serving first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, and downsizing sellers. Led by Tim Burroughs, a former real estate appraiser and the 2017 Certified Residential Specialist of the Year for Idaho, the practice has facilitated more than 2,400 closed transactions.

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