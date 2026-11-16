MENAFN - GetNews)The 2026 Future Science Prize Week (“Prize Week”), co-organised by the Future Science Awards Foundation and the Hong Kong Academy of Sciences, held its grand flagship event, the, this afternoon (8 November) at the East Kowloon Cultural Centre. The event continued to showcase the seamless cross-disciplinary integration of science, culture, and the arts to the public. The three laureates of the Life Science Prize, the Physical Science Prize, and the Mathematics and Computer Science Prize – Hong ZHANG, Dongyuan ZHAO, and Xinyi YUAN – attended in person to accept their prestigious honours before an audience of over 1,000 guests. Taking to the stage, they delivered acceptance speeches and expressed their gratitude.

Professor Kun-Liang GUAN, Rotating Chairman of the 2026 Selection Committee of the Future Science Prize, congratulated the three laureates. In his address, he emphasised that the Prize's reputation rests on the integrity of its evaluation process. For more than a decade, the Prize has upheld scientific rigour and impartiality as its guiding principles, drawing its authority from a stringent review mechanism. As the Prize enters a new phase of internationalisation, it will continue to honour scientists for their outstanding contributions, in the hope that the scientific spirit may serve as an enduring beacon, illuminating the path ahead for modern civilisation.

Mr Yichen ZHANG, Rotating Chairman of the Council of the Future Forum 2026, remarked that the Future Science Prize has grown from a seed into a mighty tree. However, even more important than the Prize itself is the ecosystem it has cultivated together with its partners: one in which basic research receives the respect it deserves and those pursuing knowledge in solitude feel supported.

Ms Cathy WU, Secretary General of The Future Science Awards Foundation and Founder and Secretary General of the Future Forum, expressed her gratitude to all those who have supported the Prize, helping to establish Hong Kong as a key platform for scientists from around the world to exchange ideas and champion the spirit of science.

Hong ZHANG, Laureate of the Life Science Prize, expressed his gratitude to the Prize and the Selection Committee for their endorsement of basic scientific research and recognition of his work. He also thanked his institution and team members for their support, as well as his family for their selflessness, which enabled him to achieve academic success and devote himself to his research.

In his acceptance speech, Dongyuan ZHAO, Laureate of the Physical Science Prize, stated that the honour belongs not only to him and his team, but also to all researchers who have long dedicated themselves to the synthesis of functional mesoporous materials, laboratory work and the development of new materials by working directly with atoms and molecules. He noted that receiving the recognition shines a welcome light on their ongoing journey, and hopes that more young scholars will join him in delving deeply into the microscopic material world, enabling China's original breakthroughs to benefit all of humanity.

Xinyi YUAN was awarded the Mathematics and Computer Science Prize. He expressed special gratitude to the Future Science Prize for establishing an award in this field, noting that it is a distinctive feature of the Prize compared with the Nobel Prize. He observed that advancements in AI will break down the barriers to the application of mathematical knowledge in science and engineering, significantly driving the development of applied mathematics and other academic disciplines. However, he also noted that AI has a major impact on foundational mathematical research, posing significant challenges to evaluation mechanisms and the transmission of knowledge to future generations. He expressed his hope that mathematics will scale new heights of excellence in the age of AI.

In addition to the awards presentation, the audience learnt more about the laureates' outstanding achievements. This year's ceremony continued the tradition of seamlessly blending science with culture and the arts. Hosted at the East Kowloon Cultural Centre – a major new cultural landmark – the ceremony incorporated a concert format featuring live performances by several local musical groups. Highlights included performances by Hong Kong pianist Rachel CHEUNG, the La Salle College String Orchestra, and the Kowloon True Light Middle School Choir. These artistic showcases not only added a vibrant touch of creative elegance to this premier scientific event, but also paid tribute to this year's winning scientists through moving melodies.

Photo caption:

FSP001: Professor Kun-Liang GUAN, Rotating Chairman of the 2026 Selection Committee of the Future Science Prize, expressed that the Prize would enter a new phase of internationalisation.

(Photo provided by the Future Science Awards Foundation)

FSP00 2 : Ms Cathy WU, Secretary General of The Future Science Awards Foundation, Initiator and Secretary General of Future Forum, expressed her gratitude to all those whose support for the Prize. (Photo provided by the Future Science Awards Foundation)

FSP003 : Hong ZHANG (Third Right) was awarded the Life Science Prize of the 2026 Future Science Prize. (Photo provided by the Future Science Awards Foundation)

FSP 00 4 : Dongyuan ZHAO (Fourth Left) was awarded the Physical Science Prize of the 2026 Future Science Prize.

(Photo provided by the Future Science Awards Foundation)

FSP 00 5 : Xinyi YUAN (Third Left) was awarded the Mathematics and Computer Science Prize of the 2026 Future Science Prize. (Photo provided by the Future Science Awards Foundation)

Details can be found on the official 2026 Future Science Prize Week website ( )

About The Future Science Prize

In 2027, the Future Science Prize will become an international award, backed by an endowment of more than US$100 million. It will honor individuals worldwide for scientific or technological breakthroughs in three categories: Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Mathematics and Computer Science-regardless of nationality, race, or religion. Each category carries a US$1 million prize.

This new chapter builds on a decade of being Greater China's leading science prize, recognizing breakthrough discoveries made primarily in the region. The Prize is often described as Greater China's Nobel Prize.

As Nobel laureate Dr. Chen-Ning Yang observed, the Prize's origins set it apart from other awards: it was established by a large group of individuals, rather than by a single person, a family, an institution, or a government. Its founders shared a common purpose: to promote science, celebrate scientists, and inspire future generations.

Future Science Prize website:

2026 Future Science Prize Week website: