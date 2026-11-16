MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VisitMercerCountyPA highlights Kraynak's Santa's Christmasland, holiday parades, seasonal performances, historic home tours, and community celebrations for the 2026 holiday season.

Sharon, PA, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer County, Pennsylvania, is welcoming the holiday season with Christmas attractions, live performances, community celebrations, and seasonal activities throughout November and December.

VisitMercerCountyPA is highlighting upcoming holiday events across the county, offering residents and visitors opportunities to experience local traditions, entertainment, and attractions.

From the Christmas displays at Kraynak's in Hermitage to holiday light parades, historic home tours and musical performances, Mercer County offers several ways for families, couples and groups to celebrate the season.



Experience Kraynak's Santa's Christmasland in Hermitage, PA

One of Mercer County's established holiday attractions is Kraynak's Santa's Christmasland, located at 2525 East State Street in Hermitage, PA.

The attraction features a 300-foot indoor Christmas display with decorated trees, themed scenes, holiday lighting, and animated figures. The displays are redesigned annually, providing visitors with different decorations and arrangements each season.

Santa's Christmasland is open through December 31, and admission to the walk-through attraction is free. Kraynak's also features Toyland and seasonal shopping departments with Christmas decorations and gifts.

For families who have made Kraynak's part of their holiday traditions, the attraction offers a chance to return each year. First-time visitors can experience the indoor display while exploring additional holiday activities in the Hermitage and Sharon areas.

Kraynak's is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Visitors can learn more about the attraction and its history through VisitMercerCountyP.



Celebrate the Season with Holiday Parades and Community Events

Communities throughout Mercer County are hosting holiday celebrations in November and December, including lighting ceremonies, parades, and seasonal shopping events.

Sharon's Night of Lights, scheduled for November 20 from 5 to 7 p.m., brings a holiday celebration to downtown Sharon. Organized with the Sharon Community Development Corporation, the event includes holiday lights, live music, carriage rides, reindeer, and an appearance by Santa Claus.

On November 21, the 28th Annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade begins at 6 p.m. The annual event brings decorated vehicles and participating community organizations together for a holiday procession through Hermitage.

Additional seasonal events include the Christmas Open House at DJ's Greenhouse in Transfer on November 13 and 14, where visitors can browse local vendors' offerings. The holiday celebrations continue in December with the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade on December 5 at 5 p.m. in downtown Greenville.

Also on December 5, the Stoneboro Fairgrounds will host the 8th Annual Tractors & Tinsel, featuring a parade of decorated tractors used by area farms and businesses. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and organizers will collect nonperishable food donations for local organizations.



Enjoy Holiday Shows and Musical Performances in Mercer County

Mercer County's holiday entertainment calendar includes orchestral music, theater productions, and seasonal concerts.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra Holiday Show is scheduled for November 12 at the Apollo Maennerchor German Club in Sharon. The performance will feature Christmas selections alongside music from the orchestra's established repertoire.

In December, ACTS Performing Arts Center in downtown Sharon will present Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a stage musical featuring familiar holiday songs and a story centered on two World War II veterans and their entertainment careers.

Performances are scheduled for December 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13 at ACTS Performing Arts Center, located at 40 South Irvine Avenue in Sharon.

Holiday music continues on December 12 with Holiday Magic at the Symphony, presented by the Greenville Symphony Orchestra at the William A. Passavant Center. That evening, Westminster College's Celebrity Series will also present Under the Streetlamp's Hip for the Holidays at Orr Auditorium.

These performances give visitors additional options for planning a holiday outing that includes live entertainment, dining, and other activities in Mercer County.



Explore Historic Homes Decorated for Christmas

Visitors interested in local history and seasonal decorations can also experience Christmas tours at historic properties in Mercer County.

The Hermitage Historical Society's Annual Christmas Tours at Stewart House begin November 28. The Victorian mansion will be decorated with Christmas trees and other seasonal displays.

Tours are scheduled on select dates through December 13, and admission is free. The property is located at 5465 East State Street in Hermitage.

The Sharon Historical Society, in partnership with Buhl Mansion Boutique Hotel & Spa, will also offer Christmas guided history tours beginning November 29.

The tours offer the opportunity to explore the historic Buhl Mansion, view its seasonal decorations, and learn about the property's history. Advance paid reservations are required, and tours are available on select dates during the holiday season.



Plan a Holiday Visit to Mercer County, Pennsylvania

With holiday events in Hermitage, Sharon, Greenville, Stoneboro, and surrounding communities, visitors can plan outings around seasonal attractions, performances, and community celebrations.

“Mercer County's holiday calendar offers opportunities for families and friends to spend time together, whether they are visiting Kraynak's Santa's Christmasland, attending a community parade, or enjoying a seasonal performance,” said Carmen Aiello, president and CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA.“We encourage visitors to explore the upcoming events and plan a visit that includes the local attractions and communities that make up Mercer County.”

VisitMercerCountyPA encourages residents and visitors to review event details, schedules, and admission information before traveling, as dates and availability may change.

For more information about upcoming holiday events, attractions, accommodations, and seasonal activities, visit



About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region's outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.

Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

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Visitors Experience Holiday History and Traditions in Mercer County, PA Christmas Decorations Celebrate the Holiday Season in Mercer County, PA

CONTACT: Carissa Renninger VisitMercerCountyPA 724-346-3771...