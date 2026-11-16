MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) District leaders can see how existing security cameras, human-verified AI detection, and rapid incident response work together at Booth 223.

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTEGIX ®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, and VOLT will showcase AI Activated Video at the CITE 2026 Conference in Anaheim, California. The integration connects AI-powered video intelligence with the CENTEGIX Safety Platform ®, helping school districts identify potential emergencies through existing security cameras and coordinate a faster, more informed response.









Schools have invested heavily in security cameras, but much of that footage is used only after an incident occurs. By applying AI-powered threat detection to existing cameras, the CENTEGIX and VOLT integration helps identify potential safety incidents as they unfold, even when no one is actively monitoring the video feeds.

VOLT's AI technology detects potential safety incidents, including physical altercations, medical emergencies, and weapons. Every alert is human-verified before reaching designated response teams through the CENTEGIX Safety Platform, providing visual context to help assess the situation and coordinate appropriate action.

The integration requires no new cameras or replacement of existing infrastructure and does not use facial recognition or biometric tracking technology.

“Schools need safety technology that does more than document what happened after an incident,” said Marie Serafina, SVP, Product Management at CENTEGIX.“By connecting AI-powered detection with rapid incident response, we're helping districts recognize potential emergencies sooner and give their teams the information needed to act.”

See AI Activated Video in Action at CITE

At Booth 223, CENTEGIX and VOLT will demonstrate how AI video intelligence connects with the CENTEGIX Safety Platform to support incident detection and coordinated response.

The integration complements CENTEGIX CrisisAlert TM wearable safety technology, which enables staff to request immediate assistance, and Safety Blueprint® digital mapping, which provides responders with precise incident location information.

CENTEGIX and VOLT will showcase AI Activated Video at Booth 223. Attendees can schedule a meeting in advance here.

About VOLT

VOLT is an AI-powered video intelligence platform that turns existing camera infrastructure into a real-time risk management system. VOLT continuously monitors live video for the full range of incidents that put people and institutions at risk, from weapons, fights, and medical emergencies to unauthorized access and behavioral escalation. Every alert is human-verified before it reaches security teams and first responders, removing alert fatigue while providing actionable intelligence in responders' hands within seconds. VOLT has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act, does not store facial recognition or biometric tracking data, and serves K-12 districts, higher education institutions, corporate campuses, and government facilities nationwide. Learn more at volt.ai.

About CENTEGIX®

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform® brings together solutions for daily safety operations and emergency management, from CrisisAlertTM wearable safety technology, visitor management and locating, student movement, and communications to digital mapping, alert activated video, and reunification. Together, these solutions help organizations manage safety in every moment of every day, from behavioral and medical incidents to campus-wide threats. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide.

Media Contact

Robb Monkman

Chief Marketing Officer, CENTEGIX

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