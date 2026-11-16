Columbia, Md, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maryland Lt. Governor Aruna Miller and Comptroller Brooke Lierman joined Howard Community College (HCC) leaders, state and county legislators, donors, and industry partners on Monday, Nov. 16, to open the Cathy and Danny Bell Workforce Development and Trades Center, Howard County's first public skilled trades training hub. A legislative breakfast and ribbon-cutting ceremony followed, bringing lawmakers to campus to see the building their funding helped make possible.

Miller, the keynote speaker for HCC's 2024 commencement exercises, returned to a campus that is Maryland's largest provider of nontraditional registered apprenticeships. Lierman, who delivered the keynote at the college's 2026 commencement in May, also returned.

"A talented workforce drives Maryland's economy," said Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.“Cathy and Danny Bell built a business legacy in Maryland, and we are grateful their generous gift will extend that legacy. This center will help meet our state's growing need for skilled trades workers and give Marylanders the tools to build quality careers."

"It was an honor to welcome so many of the civil servants, business leaders, community members, and industrial partners who see a future crafted by HCC's founding president, Alfred J. Smith," said Daria J. Willis, HCC President. "This center will anchor the next generation of workers who will grow prosperity not just for their families, but for our county and our region."

The 51,000-square-foot center houses credit programs in welding, automotive technology, mechatronics, and manufacturing technology, along with registered apprenticeships in plumbing, electrical, and HVACR, and workforce development programs supporting green jobs. Students will train on the top-of-the-line equipment employers actually use.

The building includes six automotive bays configured for gas, diesel, hybrid, electric, and heavy-duty vehicles, and the college is pursuing Automotive Service Excellence accreditation for its automotive program. A two-story armature in the multipurpose lab brings the trades together for interdisciplinary, real-world, hands-on projects and supports training in green technology.

The building is the product of a capital campaign launched in October 2023 with an $11 million goal over two years. The college raised more than $42 million in under seven months through county funding, preauthorized state funding, and private gifts. Construction began May 7, 2025.

The center opens into a state labor market in great need of skilled labor expansion. The median wage of a Marylander who completes a registered apprenticeship exceeds $80,000 a year, measured five years after completion, while apprentices earn pay for training and can complete certifications without the debt a four-year degree often carries.

The college expects roughly 170 students in credit programs and 150 in noncredit skilled trades training in the building's first year.