MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On the heels of Season 1's 900+ entries, with 58% from outside Korea, Season 2 offers $20,000 in prizes and a shot at a series deal





Vigloo launches its second global Short Drama Festival, inviting creators worldwide to turn their short videos into full microdrama series. Beyond $20,000 in prizes, the festival reflects Vigloo's vision in supporting emerging creators with production resources, global distribution and opportunities to monetize their original stories.



LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vigloo, a global home for vertical dramas, is inviting creators worldwide, including those in the United States, to show how one short video could become its next microdrama series. To enter Vigloo Short Drama Festival 2, the platform's second global AI short drama contest, creators submit a video up to three minutes long and a synopsis of the first five episodes. Vigloo will consider every entry for a series, whether or not it wins. Submissions close December 6 at 10 p.m. PT (December 7 at 3 p.m. KST).

Under the theme“One episode, and the opportunities beyond it,” the festival will award $20,000 in prizes, but the larger opportunity is the chance to turn a short into a series on Vigloo. Creators who sign a production deal receive Vigloo Studio credits to cover production costs. Vigloo distributes the resulting series on its platform and shares the revenue with the creator.

The first Vigloo Short Drama Festival attracted approximately 900+ submissions during its three-week entry period, with 58% of participants coming from outside Korea. Vigloo is now reviewing finalists and other promising entries for series production, with contracts for the first selected titles beginning to move forward. Vigloo has since signed production contracts with a small number of Season 1 creators and is continuing to review finalists and other promising entries.

“We want to build a win-win model with creators where a great story becomes a real series, reaches global viewers, and returns as income for the creator,” said Choi Hyuk-jae, CEO of SpoonLabs, Vigloo's parent company.“We believe AI production and human creative talent work together, and this festival is how we find that talent and build lasting partnerships.”

Vigloo Short Drama Festival 2: Key Highlights and Dates



Submission period: November 16, 2026, at 3 p.m. KST through December 7, 2026, at 3 p.m. KST (December 6, 10 p.m. PT)

Finalists announced: December 23, 2026

Public voting: January 5–11, 2027, on Vigloo

Winners announced: January 18, 2027

Entry requirements: One 2:30–3:00-minute video and a synopsis for Episodes 1–5 Total prize pool: $20,000, including a $10,000 Grand Prize, two $3,000 Excellence Awards and two $2,000 Merit Awards

For festival details and submission information, visit Vigloo Short Drama Festival.

About Vigloo

Vigloo, the global home for vertical dramas, delivers mobile-first, episodic storytelling designed for today's on-the-go audiences. Originating in South Korea, Vigloo offers more than 500 titles, with episodes under two minutes each across genres including romance, comedy, and thriller. The platform develops original IP for the U.S., Korean, and Japanese markets, sources scripts directly from local creators, and releases content worldwide in 12 languages. Through global distribution and AI-assisted production innovation, Vigloo is helping shape the future of premium short-form storytelling. Vigloo is operated by SpoonLabs, a global content platform company backed by investments from leading venture capital firms and Korean video game company Krafton. For more information, visit

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