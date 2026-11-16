MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEDUC, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brad and Colette Krause are celebrating several exciting milestones at Minuteman Press in Leduc, Alberta. The husband-and-wife team is celebrating five years as franchise owners while the business itself marks 25 years of serving the Leduc community. On September 25, 2026, Brad and Colette celebrated their recent relocation with a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting event at their new, larger facility. With more room to expand their production capabilities, they are building on the business's longstanding legacy while positioning Minuteman Press for continued growth.

Reflecting on their first five years, Brad and Colette share,“Building on the owners that came before us and sustaining their growth for over half a decade is a major achievement that reflects strong relationships with clients and a commitment to quality service.” Their Minuteman Press franchise is now located at 4407 66 Ave #7, Leduc, AB T9E 7E2, Canada.







From Printing and Teaching to Business Ownership

Before purchasing Minuteman Press, Brad spent more than 20 years working for the local newspaper in composing, training, and prepress operations. Although he initially explored opportunities outside the printing industry, an unexpected conversation brought him back to his roots. Brad recalls,“I tried to get out of printing and left the company to explore other options. I was looking for work and stumbled upon an ad for Minuteman Press in Leduc. During my conversation with the owner, he asked if I was interested in purchasing the company!”

For Colette, business ownership was part of her family history. Her parents owned a small business in Leduc, but she pursued a career in education, spending 30 years teaching high school Biology and Mathematics. Colette shares,“I also ran the yearbook club for many of those early years and always loved the idea of designing a printable product and keepsake. I loved coming to the shop and helping with production. As a result, I retired early and joined Brad.”

Building on 25 Years of Success in Leduc

As Brad and Colette celebrate five years of ownership, they are proud to carry on the 25-year legacy of Minuteman Press in Leduc.“Shopping and supporting local businesses are part of our business model. Watching businesses succeed in Leduc is part of why we do what we do. We want to contribute to the positive reputation of the past owners and establish Minuteman Press in Leduc as the best print shop in town!”

Brad and Colette credit the Internet Marketing Program, quality products, and outstanding customer service as key drivers of growth.“The Internet Marketing Program is essential to our growth, but that isn't enough if you can't deliver the product and quality expected. Our reputation for providing quality products, reasonable pricing, and excellent customer service is essential for retaining repeat clients and attracting new clients through referrals.”

Their diverse customer base reflects the wide range of products and services they provide.“Our customers range from individuals coming in to laminate health cards or photocopy game scorecards to large companies needing carbonless forms and promotional products, and everything in between.”

A New Location Opens the Door to More Growth

Relocating Minuteman Press to a larger facility has been one of Brad and Colette's biggest accomplishments. The move was a goal since their second year of ownership, driven by the need for more space to expand in-house production and improve efficiency.“Our previous location was good and we fit everything in, but we were very tightly packed! We often could not use multiple pieces of equipment at the same time because there was simply no room to move around. We simply needed more space.”

The new facility allows the team to spread out workstations, operate equipment simultaneously, and accommodate additional employees as production demands increase.“Now that we have the room, we have been able to spread out the workstations so that multiple tasks can be completed at the same time. Overall, this will improve our ability to hire more people and increase our production capacity and growth. Our customers are much happier with the parking, and our delivery drivers are also much happier delivering to this location!”

Brad and Colette also believe a positive workplace culture is essential to their success, and their family-oriented approach extends to their employees.“At times, our whole family is in the building working. We want our employees to feel they are family too. We all have a role to play in our success, and having a good relationship with your employees contributes to that.” They also make a point of showing appreciation for their team.“We try to bring in coffee, treats, and lunch, and have supper together after a particularly busy time or event.”

Support & World Expo

Brad and Colette credit Minuteman Press International and their fellow franchise owners for providing valuable guidance throughout their first five years.“Having the support of our Field Representatives and Regional Vice President through the purchase, setup, and settling into daily operations of the business has been invaluable,” they share.

Brad and Colette attended their first World Expo in 2022, ten months after purchasing the business.“The World Expo is such a valuable experience. We knew we needed to be there. Speaking with other owners and learning about their experiences really helped us feel even more supported. From that event, we created a network of other owners that we could reach out to from time to time for a friendly chat or advice.”

Final Thoughts

With five years of ownership behind them, a 25-year business legacy to build upon, and a new location offering room for expansion, Brad and Colette are excited about the future, sharing,“Growth! Our goal now is to build and grow.” With a touch of humor, they conclude,“Always remember, no matter where you go, there you are!”

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at