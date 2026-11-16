MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) POCASSET, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII), a global leader in autonomous unmanned maritime systems, has received an updated U.S. Navy contract to build an additional 82 Lionfish small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUVs), advancing production under a five-year program.

When added to previously ordered quantities, the 82 SUUV order means that HII will build, test and deliver 175 Lionfish SUUVs with the potential to scale to 200 SUUVs.

Lionfish is based on HII's commercial REMUS 300 platform, originally developed as part of a rapid prototyping initiative in collaboration with the U.S. Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Designed to address a broad range of undersea warfare missions, Lionfish supports mine countermeasures, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR); anti-submarine warfare; and electronic warfare operations.

HII also announced that it has delivered 50 Lionfish SUUVs to the U.S. Navy as of Oct. 21, 2026.

The five-year production has a total potential contract value exceeding $347 million.







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“The updated award reflects the U.S. Navy's continued investment in Lionfish and its operationally proven capabilities,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems group in HII's Mission Technologies division.“Our team remains focused on delivering advanced autonomous systems that provide sailors and marines with critical undersea warfare capabilities in support of evolving mission requirements.”

Following the selection of HII's REMUS 300 platform for Lionfish, the program has been recognized as the U.S. Navy's first successful transition from an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) prototype effort to full-scale production, demonstrating accelerated application of dual-use commercial technologies in support of operational U.S. Department of War capabilities. Lionfish is also the first and only cyber-compliant unmanned underwater vehicle currently in production for the U.S. Navy.

The REMUS 300 platform is a modular, open-architecture SUUV engineered for multi-mission adaptability. Its open-architecture design enables rapid payload integration and future technology upgrades, allowing operators to adapt the system to evolving mission needs while maintaining cost efficiency over the platform lifecycle.

The REMUS family of unmanned underwater vehicles has been field-proven across global naval operations. HII has delivered more than 750 REMUS vehicles to over 30 countries, including 14 NATO members. More than 90% of REMUS systems delivered during the past 25 years remain in active service today.

HII recently celebrated the expansion of its unmanned systems production campus in Pocasset, Massachusetts, underscoring growing global demand for autonomous maritime platforms and the company's continued investment in advanced unmanned maritime technology.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 46,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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