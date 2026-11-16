Official Sid and Siu launch illustration. Image: Status Is Down.

Some of the 24 Sid and Siu stickers. Images: Status Is Down.

The new daily puzzles in the Status Is Down and Status Is UP apps. Screenshots: Status Is Down and Status Is UP.

Sid now guides visitors, starts conversations and appears in outage alerts on Status Is Down. Siu guides website owners on Status Is UP.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Two characters give downtime and uptime a recognisable faceSID Monitor today introduced Sid and Siu, the mascots of its two consumer platforms. Sid represents Status Is Down, which helps people find out whether a service or website is down. Siu represents its sister platform, Status Is UP, which helps website owners prepare for launch day and stay ready after it. Both characters are now live on the platforms' websites, and both appear in new daily puzzles in the Status Is Down and Status Is UP apps for iPhone and Android. Fans can also send them as stickers, visit their new fan pages and, from 18 November, follow them in a short animated series.Status Is Down currently monitors more than 14,300 services and tracks more than 2 million websites, and the characters are intended to make that information easier to read at a glance.Sid appears across the Status Is Down website and in outage alertsOutage alerts also feature Sid. Push notifications and alert emails include an illustration that matches the situation: a melted Sid for most outages, a composed Sid for services where an outage can be serious, such as banking, payments, health, government services, energy, telecoms and travel, and a curious Sid when Status Is Down asks whether a service is back up. The illustrations appear on Android and, with the latest Status Is Down app update, on iPhone.Siu guides website owners on Status Is UPOn statusisup, Siu sits in the homepage hero, greets first-time visitors and offers a quick tour of the site's toolkits, launch board, mobile app, service index, and readiness and wiki guides.Daily puzzles bring Sid and Siu to the mobile appsThe Status Is Down and Status Is UP apps now include one new puzzle a day, built around what each product does.In Root Cause, the Status Is Down puzzle from Monday to Saturday, players use Sid's orbs to trace crowd-reported problems on a small dependency map back to the one upstream provider or platform that failed. In Failover, the Status Is UP puzzle from Monday to Saturday, players lay cable from Siu's server so that every home stays online even if any one storm cable fails. On Sundays, both apps share Up & Down, a crossover in which one set of swipes moves both characters, with up and down mirrored so that Siu rises while Sid falls.Each puzzle is checked by a solver before release and has a par score. Players keep a daily streak by finishing the puzzle, whether or not they solve it, and earn a streak shield every seven days, holding up to two, to cover a missed day. Results can be shared without revealing the answer. No account is needed, and progress is stored on the player's device.Stickers, fan pages and an animated seriesThe first Sid and Siu sticker pack has 24 stickers: 13 of Sid, 7 of Siu and 4 of the pair together. The full pack can be added to Telegram in one tap, and Status Is Down app users on iPhone and Android can add the stickers to WhatsApp from the app's settings. All 24 are also on the Status Is Down GIPHY channel. An emoji pack for Slack, Microsoft Teams and Discord, and high-resolution images, can be downloaded from statusisdown/stickers. The stickers are free for personal use.Each character now has a fan page. Sid's page at statusisdown/sid introduces him as the little red lookout of Packet City, with a mood dial that shows his seven moods and a quiz that asks visitors whether they are more Sid or Siu. It is also home to the Sid & Siu Fan Club, a board where fans can post with a nickname and no account, and where posts are checked for spam. Siu's page at statusisup/siu introduces him as the green builder of Packet City and lets visitors power him up through five levels, each linked to a Status Is UP tool.A short animated series, Sid & Siu, follows the two characters in Packet City. Five short introductory clips will be released from 18 to 22 November, and the first episode, "Welcome to Packet City", premieres on 23 November at 2 p.m. ET. The series will appear on Status Is Down's Facebook, TikTok and X accounts and on Status Is UP's X account. It is produced with AI video tools from the official character designs.About SID MonitorSID Monitor owns Status Is Down, which provides differentiated outage intelligence through service-status and community-signal context. Its sister platform, Status Is Up, supports Uptime Enablement through recognition of steady uptime and verified recovery performance. Together, the products help teams understand disruption signals and work toward more reliable digital services.Further informationRead SID's official launch article:Visit Status Is Down: · Visit Status Is UP:Fan pages: Meet Sid: sid · Meet Siu: siu/Stickers: Telegram: · GIPHY: · Downloads: stickers/Status Is Down app: App Store: · Google Play:Status Is UP app: App Store: · Google Play:Media inquiries: contact SID Monitor through the secure company form.Apple, iPhone and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play is a trademark of Google LLC. WhatsApp, Telegram, GIPHY, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, Facebook, TikTok and X are trademarks of their respective owners.

Alex Goh

SID Monitor Pte Ltd

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Status Is Down and Status Is UP Introduce Mascots Sid and Siu, With Daily Puzzles, Stickers and an Animated Series News Provided By SID Monitor Pte Ltd November 16, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Technology



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