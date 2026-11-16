Matt O'Neill, known as one of the best real estate agents in Charleston, SC, earns South Carolina 500 recognition for his leadership and community impact.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drawing on 20 years of experience, 5,000 career transactions, and a consistent record across 1,251 client reviews, Matt O'Neill has established himself as the best real estate agent in Charleston, SC, and the surrounding areas.Adding to this sustained track record in the region, O'Neill was recently recognized as a 2026 South Carolina 500 Honoree.Why Was Matt O'Neill Named a South Carolina 500 Honoree?The 2026 South Carolina 500 honors leaders who impact the state's economy and local communities. Published annually by SC Biz News, the list recognizes 500 professionals across various industries, including residential real estate. Honorees are selected and verified through independent editorial research based on their professional influence, innovation, and job creation, rather than specific real estate sales volume.“I'm honored to be included in the South Carolina 500,” says O'Neill.“I'm grateful to our team for the care they put into their work every day and to the clients who've trusted us with some of the biggest decisions in their lives.”What Makes Matt O'Neill a Top Real Estate Agent in Charleston?As a luxury real estate agent serving Charleston, SC, and the surrounding region, O'Neill leads a brokerage focused on high-level property marketing and professional representation.He works with buyers and sellers of luxury properties, maintaining an approach centered on extensive local reach and consistent communication. By investing directly in his team and leveraging up-to-date technology, he ensures clients receive dedicated support throughout the buying and selling process.Experience Proof Points:- Generated $3B in career sales volume- Closed 5,000 career real estate transactions over 20 years- Maintained a 98% list-to-sale ratio- Averaged 45 days on the market for listings- Named a 2026 HousingWire Vanguard Awardee- Ranked as the 2023 #1 Company to Work For in SC- Named a 2024 Top Workplace in South Carolina- Recognized as the #1 Luxury Team in South Carolina by the Wall Street Journal- Voted the #1 Agent in Charleston by the Charleston City PaperWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Charleston Buyers and Sellers?Working with a verified local real estate leader provides a distinct advantage, as active top producers negotiate more contracts, monitor active listings, and read the local landscape more accurately than occasional agents.According to the most recent local market data, Charleston currently holds about 1,100 active listings, creating 3.7 months of housing supply. This level indicates a tight, seller-favoring market where correctly priced properties continue to move efficiently.The median home sale price sits at roughly $660,000, and nearly 11% of properties sell above their initial asking price. Sellers entering this environment should prioritize robust property marketing to maximize their return, while buyers need an agent who can act decisively on new listings.Who Is Matt O'Neill?Matt O'Neill founded Matt O'Neill Real Estate, a Charleston-area brokerage serving Mount Pleasant and surrounding communities. He created the #1 real estate YouTube channel in Charleston to share what he knows about the local market. He also writes about personal development as the author of Good Mood Revolution: Igniting the Power of Conscious Happiness.That interest in teaching shapes how he leads the brokerage. His team walks buyers and sellers through what to expect at each stage, so clients know which decisions are coming and who to turn to when questions arise.Under O'Neill's leadership, the brokerage earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 and was recognized as one of South Carolina's fastest-growing companies.Buying or selling in Charleston, SC? Reach Matt O'Neill at Matt O'Neill Real Estate at 843-619-0401.

Matt O'Neill

Matt O'Neill

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Charleston, SC Agent Matt O'Neill Named a South Carolina 500 Honoree by SCBIZ News Provided By Matt O'Neill November 16, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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