Recognized by RealTrends in 2026, Alcove Collective has built a reputation as one of the best real estate teams in Laguna Beach, CA.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alcove Collective has built a reputation as one of the best real estate teams in Laguna Beach, CA. The Compass team brings more than two decades of experience representing buyers and sellers of coastal homes and oceanfront estates, work that recently earned recognition from RealTrends.What Did RealTrends Recognize Alcove Collective For?The 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings placed Alcove Collective #2 among midsize teams in Laguna Beach for both residential sales volume and closed transaction sides. The rankings use 2025 sales data. RealTrends recorded $129.31 million in sales volume and 43 closed sides for the team that year.What Makes Alcove Collective a Top Team in Laguna Beach?For a coastal home in Laguna Beach, CA, the details that matter most to buyers may be hard to capture in a listing. A view from the main living area, the privacy of an outdoor terrace, or direct access to the coast can shape how buyers see a home's value. Alcove Collective helps sellers identify those details and decide how to present them.Experience Proof Points- Recognized by RealTrends for both sales volume and transaction sides in Laguna Beach- Ranked in the top 1.5% of real estate teams nationwide by RealTrends- $129.31 million in verified sales volume and 43 closed sides in 2025- More than 20 years of real estate experience- $2.5 billion in career sales volume, as reported by the team- More than 150 five-star client reviewsWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Laguna Beach Buyers and Sellers?According to Redfin, the median sale price in Laguna Beach was $3,272,724 over the three months ending October 2026, up 16.5% from the same period a year earlier. Homes spent a median of 82 days on the market, down from 102 days a year earlier. Redfin reported 87 home sales in October, compared with 86 the previous October.Redfin also reported a sale-to-list price ratio of 95.6%. Just 5.9% of homes sold above asking, and 33.2% of listings had a price reduction. For buyers, a listing's price history and recent comparable sales can help identify room to negotiate. For sellers, the higher citywide median is useful context, while sales of homes with similar views, condition, and location provide a better basis for setting an asking price.Who Is Alcove Collective?Alcove Collective is a real estate team at Compass California serving the Laguna Beach coastal community. Anchored in the heart of the city on South Coast Highway, the group centers its work on delivering precise guidance to buyers and sellers handling complex oceanfront property sales.The team leverages advanced market data to manage high-tier properties, ensuring clients are informed on local pricing shifts and inventory changes. Their approach replaces standard sales tactics with objective, high-level advisement suited for exclusive residential assets.Known for a high standard of client service and responsive communication, Alcove Collective acts as a trusted partner for those evaluating coastal investments, offering authoritative representation from the initial search to the final close.Buying or selling in Laguna Beach, CA? Reach Alcove Collective at Compass at (949) 207-3735.

Alcove Collective

Alcove Collective

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Alcove Collective Named a Top Real Estate Team in Laguna Beach, CA, by RealTrends News Provided By Alcove Collective November 16, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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