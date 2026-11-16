For clients seeking the #1 real estate agent in Abilene, TX, Amber Kimmel leads the small team RealTrends ranked first in volume and sides.

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amber Kimmel and the Kimmel Real Estate Group at Keller Williams have earned local recognition from RealTrends for their work in Abilene. TX.For buyers and sellers looking for the #1 real estate agent in Abilene, TX, Kimmel brings nearly two decades of experience helping clients decide what to offer, how to price a home, and which terms matter most before signing a contract.What Did RealTrends Recognize Amber Kimmel For?The 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings placed Kimmel Real Estate Group first among small teams in Abilene in two categories: residential sales volume and closed transaction sides. RealTrends recorded $54.15 million in sales volume and 192 closed sides for the team in 2025.Sales volume measures the dollar value of the team's transactions. Sides count the buyer or seller representations the team closed during the year. Kimmel Real Estate Group led its Abilene category on both measures.“I'm grateful to RealTrends for recognizing our team and to the Abilene buyers and sellers who trusted us with their moves,” says Kimmel.“There's a lot of work behind every closing, and I'm proud of the people on our team who make sure the details get taken care of.”What Makes Amber Kimmel a Top Producer in Abilene?Kimmel starts with the decisions clients need to make before they list or write an offer. For sellers, that means looking at recent sales, deciding how to present the home, and setting an asking price that makes sense alongside the other properties buyers can tour. For buyers, she explains how the price and contract terms work together so they can decide where to negotiate.Experience Proof Points- Kimmel Real Estate Group ranked #1 among Abilene small teams for sales volume and transaction sides in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings- $54.15 million in verified team sales volume and 192 closed sides in 2025- 18 years of real estate experience- 1,500 career closings and $500 million in career residential sales volume, as reported by KimmelWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Abilene Buyers and Sellers?Abilene homes sold faster and at higher prices than a year earlier, even as fewer sales closed. According to Redfin, the median sale price reached $294,795 over the three months ending October 2026, up 22.9% from the same period in 2025. The median time on market fell from 49 to 21 days. Redfin reported 447 home sales in October, down from 548 a year earlier.About one in four homes sold above asking, and about one in four listings had a price cut. The sale-to-list price ratio was 98.9%. For buyers, Kimmel helps weigh when it's worth moving quickly and where recent sales may support a lower offer. For sellers, she looks at what similar homes have sold for and which competing listings have cut their prices to help set an asking price from day one.Who Is Amber Kimmel?Amber Kimmel leads Kimmel Real Estate Group at Keller Williams, serving Abilene and surrounding West Texas communities. Over 18 years in real estate, she's worked with first-time buyers, longtime homeowners preparing to sell, and investors weighing their next purchase.Having worked through changes in interest rates, inventory, and buyer demand, Kimmel helps clients put today's market in perspective. If a home has been sitting for weeks or an offer comes in below asking, she explains what the local market can tell them about the situation and walks them through their options. From the first conversation through closing, she keeps clients informed about what needs their attention and when.Buying or selling in Abilene, TX? Reach Amber Kimmel at Keller Williams at (325) 439-0787.

Amber Kimmel

Kimmel Collective

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Amber Kimmel's Team Ranked #1 in Abilene, TX, by RealTrends for Volume and Sides News Provided By Kimmel Collective November 16, 2026, 19:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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