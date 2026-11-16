MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The company's“Elsa for industry” approach reflects the FDA's terminology change from AI to SI.

- Daniel Barreto, President & CEO, PharmQ Global ConsultingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the FDA's November 16, 2026 terminology announcement, KeyPedia is recognizing the agency's adoption of“Super Intelligence” and“SI” in its public communications. KeyPedia develops a data layer for global regulatory information, with team members who publish peer-reviewed research on FDA oversight.A recent peer-reviewed study by KeyPedia researchers George Kwiecinski and Reet Nandy, published in Discover Pharmaceutical Sciences, found that 7 of 3,011 FDA warning letters issued from January 1, 2022, through September 28, 2026, contained references to AI, or 0.23%. One of those letters addressed a firm's use of AI as a violation under existing current good manufacturing practice requirements.“Super Intelligence and the new agency policy provide precedent for further research in this topic and space,” said Daniel Barreto, President and CEO of PharmQ Global Consulting, senior advisor to KeyPedia, and a former FDA investigator.Barreto's experience includes service as an FDA Supervisory Consumer Safety Officer and senior quality and compliance roles at Sanofi, C. R. Bard, and Janssen.KeyPedia will use both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Super Intelligence (SI) terminology across its platform, following the FDA's adoption of SI language. The update continues KeyPedia's“Elsa for industry” approach to helping quality, regulatory, and supplier teams understand and apply global regulatory information.KeyPedia operates independently of the FDA and is publishing this update to keep users informed. Read the full KeyPedia announcement at keypedia.About KeyPediaKeyPedia is a data layer for people and agents, built on frontier research and technology, for safer decisions in life sciences.

Zephaniah Odidika

KeyPedia

+1 3478821377

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KeyPedia and FDA Super Intelligence Terminology News Provided By KeyPedia November 16, 2026, 19:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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