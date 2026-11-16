Palm Beach County chefs unite for an evening of culinary excellence, community, and support for individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

- Johanna Kandel, CEO, National Alliance for Eating DisordersJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Alliance for Eating Disorders (The Alliance) will host its 8th Annual Courses & Conversations this evening at The Pelican Club in Jupiter, Florida, bringing together some of Palm Beach County's most celebrated chefs, culinary teams, and community supporters. The signature fundraising event combines an extraordinary five-course dining experience with the organization's mission to ensure that no one has to face an eating disorder alone.Eating disorders are serious, complex, and potentially life-threatening illnesses that affect individuals of every age, gender, background, and body size, but remain widely misunderstood and stigmatized, often going unrecognized or untreated. Courses & Conversations was created to bring the community together through meaningful conversation, education, and philanthropy while raising awareness and critical funds to support those affected by eating disorders."For eight years, Courses & Conversations has represented the power of connection, the importance of having difficult conversations, and the impact we can make when a community comes together for a shared purpose,” said Johanna Kandel, CEO of the National Alliance for Eating Disorders.“ Every conversation started, every story shared, and every dollar raised helps us reach another individual or family who needs to know they are not alone. I am profoundly grateful to everyone who makes this evening possible and who believes, as we do, that being brave enough to have a conversation is often the first step to receiving lifesaving support.”The 8th annual event will feature an exceptional culinary experience with participating chefs and culinary teams from some of the region's most celebrated establishments, including: Chef Neall Bailey and Chef Matthew Gale of Eau Palm Beach; Chef Sean Koch, Chef Ilya Krupnik, and Chef Jose Martinez of The Pelican Club; Chef Javier Laurie, CEC, WCEC, of Stonebridge Country Club; Chef Jeff Simms, HAAC, HGT, of The Breakers Palm Beach; Chef Ozzie Vásquez, CEC, of Banyan Golf Club; and Chef Jenniffer Woo of Beacon Pastry and Lucky Shuck. Each course will be thoughtfully and exclusively paired with exceptional wines generously provided by Hill Family Estate of Napa Valley.Throughout the evening, guests will also have the opportunity to connect with The Alliance's mission and learn more about eating disorders through the personal stories and educational moments shared by community advocates, including Miss America Regan Hustell. As a passionate advocate for eating disorders awareness, Hustell will reinforce the role conversations play in the journey to finding support.“I am honored be a part of The Alliance's Courses & Conversations event and share my story as a reminder that behind every statistic is a person, behind every request for help is someone who deserves support, and behind every act of generosity is an opportunity to make a meaningful difference,” said Hustell.“Eating disorders are an illness that often remain misunderstood and hidden. In creating opportunities for people to connect and have conversations, we not only open the door to greater understanding, but to appropriate care. I hope to make a meaningful difference working alongside The Alliance to address those stigmas and barriers to support.”Proceeds from Courses & Conversations directly support The Alliance's free, nationwide services, including its therapist-staffed helpline, virtual support groups, community education, and findEDhelp treatment directory, which connects individuals and families with eating disorder treatment and resources.Through a commitment to breaking the silence around eating disorders and fostering open, honest conversations, The Alliance continues to play a pivotal role in helping all individuals experiencing eating disorders, and their loved ones, find connection, support and a path toward recovery.Visit The Alliance's website to learn more about their work and free resources.About Johanna KandelJohanna Kandel is the CEO of the National Alliance for Eating Disorders, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support, education, and resources to individuals and families affected by eating disorders. Through her leadership, The Alliance works to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and improve access to eating disorder treatment and support services nationwide.About the National Alliance for Eating DisordersThe National Alliance for Eating Disorders (The Alliance) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support, referrals, and education to individuals and families affected by eating disorders. Through its therapist-staffed helpline, virtual support groups, community education initiatives, and findEDhelp treatment directory, The Alliance connects individuals with the resources and treatment they deserve. Its mission is rooted in the belief that no one should have to face an eating disorder alone.Learn more at .

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National Alliance for Eating Disorders Hosts 8th Annual Courses & Conversations News Provided By Brielle Cotterman Media November 16, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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