Physician-founded platform has reviewed more than 5,000 patients nationwide through its asynchronous online sleep care model.

HAVERFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SleepScriptMD, a physician-founded online sleep care platform headquartered in Haverford, Pennsylvania, marks its second anniversary having reviewed more than 5,000 patients across the United States through its secure, asynchronous medical model.

The milestone reflects growing patient demand for sleep care that does not require scheduled appointments, video calls or in-person visits. Through SleepScriptMD's three-step process, patients complete a five-minute online medical form, receive a review from a board-certified physician and - if approved - have a prescription for non-habit-forming medication sent directly to a local pharmacy. Most reviews are completed within 24 hours.

The platform evaluates patients for medications including Trazodone, Clonidine, Hydroxyzine, Ramelteon and Doxepin. SleepScriptMD does not prescribe controlled substances, focusing instead on treatment options described by the company as safe and non-addictive.

For patients, the process requires no video calls, no live appointments and no recurring fees. A one-time $69 medical review covers a full evaluation of the patient's sleep intake and history, a personalized prescription sent to a pharmacy of the patient's choice and continuous access to the medical team. Patients who are not candidates for treatment receive a full refund.

"I kept telling myself I'd deal with my sleep later... but I was running on nothing," said Sarah T., a SleepScriptMD patient. "This was actually simple, no awkward waiting room, no weeks of back and forth. Got help fast and slept like a normal person again."

Accepted pharmacies include Amazon Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreens, Cost Plus Drugs, Walmart, Kroger and Trump Rx, giving patients the flexibility to pick up prescriptions at a location near them. The platform operates as a HIPAA-compliant service with LegitScript verification and is staffed entirely by U.S.-licensed physicians.

Co-founders Dr. David Danish and Dr. Peter Kelly first met during their studies at The Harvard Extension School, where a shared interest in accessible health care set the stage for the company's founding. Dr. Danish, a double board-certified psychiatrist serving as Chief Psychiatric Officer, brings more than 20 years of clinical experience and over 100,000 patient encounters across diverse settings, including inpatient hospitals, crisis centers, rehabilitation facilities and outpatient care. Dr. Kelly, a board-certified family medicine physician, has practiced for more than 10 years.

Through their individual practices, the founders identified a need for sleep health solutions that are effective, affordable and non-addictive. Their combined backgrounds in psychiatry and family medicine inform the company's approach to care, blending expertise in mental health, physical health and safe prescribing practices.

"I didn't realize how bad my sleep was until I finally got a full night again," said Maya B., a patient. "The whole process was quick, simple, and honestly such a relief. I woke up feeling like myself for the first time in a while."

Each patient's file is reviewed individually by a clinician who confirms what is safest and medically appropriate - a process the company describes as physician review rather than an algorithm-driven model. Patients also receive ongoing support with tailored lifestyle and habit guidance as part of their care.

"I was exhausted and kept putting it off," said Liam C., another SleepScriptMD patient. "The intake was simple, the review was faster than expected, and I was able to pick up my prescription locally."

Patients interested in beginning a medical review or learning more about SleepScriptMD can visit sleepscriptmd or call +1 800-737-8385. Sleep health resources and expert insights are available on the company's blog.

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About SleepScriptMD

SleepScriptMD, based in Shelbyville, Tennessee, delivers accessible, high-quality sleep healthcare through telemedicine. Co-founded by Dr. Peter Kelly (family medicine) and Dr. David Danish (dual board certified in child/adolescent and adult psychiatry), the platform combines complementary medical expertise to deliver comprehensive sleep care. The service offers both AI-assisted asynchronous care and virtual telehealth options, enabling patients to access personalized sleep solutions with safety and efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of medical oversight.

Contact Details:

400 W Lancaster Ave

Haverford, PA 19041

United States

Notes to Editors:

.All clinical care is delivered by licensed physicians or nurse practitioners in accordance with state telehealth laws.

.The medications discussed (Trazodone, Clonidine, Hydroxyzine) are non-controlled and selected through an evidence-based, physician-guided system.

.For asynchronous eligibility, state-specific regulations apply.

End of Press Release.

Dr. David Danish

SleepScriptMD

+1 800-737-8385

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SleepScriptMD Marks Second Anniversary with Continued Growth in Online Sleep Care Services News Provided By PR Kings November 16, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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