MemoHoney has released MemoHoney capsules, a dietary supplement taken as one capsule each day that brings together amino acids, niacin and calcium for adults who give cognitive wellness a place in their routine. According to MemoHoney, the capsules can be purchased now.

A bottle of MemoHoney contains 30 capsules, one per serving. The Supplement Facts panel has seven lines, and each one gives an amount: niacin (7.5 mg NE), calcium (18 mg), L-arginine base (200 mg), L-arginine AKG 2:1 (200 mg), L-citrulline HCl (100 mg), L-citrulline malate (100 mg) and beta-alanine (40 mg). The bottle states that MemoHoney is manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients.









MemoHoney Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

The company describes MemoHoney capsules as a vegetable-capsule dietary supplement for adults. Five of its seven ingredients are amino acids or amino acid compounds, namely two forms of L-arginine, two forms of L-citrulline and beta-alanine, and the remaining two are niacin, a B vitamin, and calcium, a mineral. Every one of the seven carries its own amount, so the full makeup of a serving can be read straight from the label.

Apart from directions, a storage line and a caution panel, the label is limited to the formula itself, and the company attaches no outcome claims to this announcement. Memo Honey is offered as one element of an adult's day, with the label as the reference for what each capsule holds.

The formula leans on amino acids that appear in ordinary protein foods, and its two pairs of related lines, arginine in two forms and citrulline in two forms, are the most noticeable feature of the panel. With every line printed in milligrams, the arginine and citrulline totals, 400 mg and 200 mg, can be added up directly from the label.

MemoHoney Ingredients: Seven Label Lines With Their Amounts

The seven MemoHoney ingredients fall into three groups: a B vitamin, a mineral and a set of amino acids that also occur in everyday protein foods and in some fruits. Every one of them has a separate research record, and whether any of it applies to one daily capsule turns on dose, duration, form and the people involved. The complete Memo Honey ingredients list, as it appears on the bottle, follows in label order.

Niacin (7.5 mg NE)

Niacin, or vitamin B3, belongs to the water-soluble B group and is present in poultry, fish, beef, peanuts, legumes and whole or enriched grains. Its amount is given in milligrams of niacin equivalents, abbreviated NE, the standard unit for this vitamin. The MemoHoney panel lists 7.5 mg NE per capsule, or 47% of the 16 mg NE Daily Value. Niacin has been studied across a very wide range of amounts, and what those studies report depends on the form and on the dose. In this formula niacin appears at the amount printed, and the figure establishes nothing about results from the finished capsule.

Calcium as Calcium Carbonate (18 mg)

Calcium, the most abundant mineral in the human body, comes to the diet from dairy products, fortified plant drinks, tofu made with calcium and leafy greens such as kale and bok choy. Calcium carbonate, which the MemoHoney label specifies, is one of the most widely used forms in supplements, a common food additive and the main component of limestone and chalk. The panel lists 18 mg per capsule and prints it as 1.5% of the Daily Value. At that amount calcium plays a minor part in the formula, and the line describes content, not an effect.

L-Arginine Base (200 mg)

L-arginine, an amino acid, reaches adults through protein foods such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, nuts, seeds and legumes. It is classed as conditionally essential, meaning that most adults make enough of it, while needs can rise in some situations. As a supplement it shows up in a range of research, much of it on exercise, and the results differ with amount, timing and participants. MemoHoney capsules list 200 mg of L-arginine in its base form, the first amino acid on the panel. Being first in that group is a matter of label order, not of effect.

L-Arginine AKG 2:1 (200 mg)

The second arginine line is L-arginine AKG, a compound that links arginine to alpha-ketoglutarate, an organic acid; the 2:1 printed on the label describes the proportion of arginine to alpha-ketoglutarate. Arginine alpha-ketoglutarate is a familiar ingredient in sports nutrition products and has been examined in fewer studies than arginine itself, with results that differ from one design to another. MemoHoney capsules list 200 mg of this form, so the two arginine lines together account for 400 mg of each capsule. Pairing two forms of the same amino acid is a formulation choice, and no outcome follows from it alone.

L-Citrulline HCl and L-Citrulline Malate (100 mg Each)

L-citrulline, an amino acid, is named after the watermelon, Citrullus lanatus, in which it was first identified, and watermelon remains its most familiar food source. It appears twice on the MemoHoney panel: 100 mg as L-citrulline HCl, a hydrochloride salt, and 100 mg as L-citrulline malate, which pairs citrulline with malic acid, the compound behind part of the tartness of apples. Citrulline appears in research mostly from exercise settings, and outcomes shift with the form, the amount and each study's design. The two lines put 200 mg of citrulline compounds in each capsule, a figure that describes the formula and not what it accomplishes.

Beta-Alanine (40 mg)

Beta-alanine occurs naturally in meat, poultry and fish and is a staple of sports nutrition products. Research on beta-alanine has mostly involved exercise and has used many different amounts and durations, so each finding is closely tied to its protocol. The MemoHoney panel lists 40 mg per capsule, the smallest of the five amino acid lines, placed last in label order. Its name refers to the position of the amino group on the molecule, which distinguishes it from alanine, one of the amino acids used to build proteins. Like the other six lines, its inclusion is a listing, not a demonstration of any effect.

Capsule Format and Daily Supplement Use

MemoHoney comes in vegetable capsules made of hypromellose, one capsule to a serving. Per the directions, the daily capsule is taken with an 8 oz. glass of water, ideally 20 to 30 minutes ahead of eating, unless a healthcare professional advises otherwise. Swallowing a capsule fits many adults' routines, and the shape of a product is no guide to what it supplies.

Each MemoHoney capsules bottle holds 30 capsules, enough for a month of daily use. Storage is in a cool, dry place away from heat and light, beyond the reach of children; a bottle whose safety seal is broken or missing should not be used.

Cognitive Wellness as a Category Term

Cognitive wellness is a general marketing category on supplement labels, applied to products meant to accompany everyday routines; it is neither a diagnosis nor a clinical endpoint. The company does not attribute any measurable change to MemoHoney capsules. Sleep, activity, diet, social life and age differ widely among adults, and Memo Honey is positioned as one small addition to those habits, never in place of any one of them.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Much of the published work on arginine, citrulline and beta-alanine comes from exercise and sports settings, while niacin and calcium have been studied mainly as nutrients in the diet. Each body of work used its own amounts, forms and study groups, and its conclusions belong to those conditions. A finding for one amino acid at one dose says little about a capsule that combines five amino acid lines with a vitamin and a mineral at other amounts. Arginine and citrulline are also part of ordinary diets, since protein foods supply arginine and watermelon supplies citrulline, so the amounts in a capsule are added to whatever a person already eats.

Printed amounts tell a reader what a serving contains. They do not show whether those amounts correspond to any study, and the label makes no such link. No MemoHoney research covering the finished capsules is available: the complete formula has not appeared in any published trial, and the company has provided no product data alongside this announcement.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Amino acids, vitamins and minerals taken as supplements have real biological activity, and a few can interact with medicines or with other supplements used alongside them. The MemoHoney label states its caution plainly: the recommended dose is not to be exceeded, and pregnant or nursing mothers, children under the age of 18 and individuals with a known medical condition should consult a physician before using this or any dietary supplement. Adults who take a prescription medicine, or several supplements, can raise MemoHoney with a physician or pharmacist before starting.

No MemoHoney side effects appear on the bottle beyond that caution and its storage lines. MemoHoney is for use in the way the label sets out, and it is no replacement for advice from a health care professional.

MemoHoney Label Information

Memo Honey's Supplement Facts panel sets the serving at one capsule and the servings per container at 30. Niacin and calcium carry percent Daily Values, 47% and 1.5%, while the five amino acid lines are marked with a double asterisk, the panel's note that a Daily Value is not established for them. Because every line has its own amount, a reader sees the exact makeup of a serving without any combined blend figure to interpret.

The other ingredients are hypromellose, which forms the vegetable capsule, and vegetable stearate and silicon dioxide, both used to help the fill flow during encapsulation. The packaging is a white bottle, white cap included, wrapped in a white-and-gold label with a honeycomb pattern; the front carries the MemoHoney name, a hexagon logo and the count, 30 capsules, and the side panels carry the Supplement Facts, directions, storage line, caution and distributor. The distributor line names Ogden, Utah, and gives both a phone number and an email address for customer questions.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Everything needed to identify the product is on the MemoHoney label: the serving and the count, each ingredient with its amount, the other ingredients, the directions, the storage and caution lines and the place of manufacture. The label accompanying this announcement is current, according to the company.

The general rules for supplements hold for MemoHoney as well: all of an adult's health care providers should hear about each supplement being taken; amino acids and vitamins are active ingredients, not neutral ones; the serving on the label is the one to keep to; and the prescribing doctor should be asked before a supplement is added to any prescribed treatment. The MemoHoney caution itself covers pregnancy, nursing and anyone under 18.

MemoHoney Capsules Availability and Launch Information

The capsules are available now in bottles of 30 from the MemoHoney official website, mymemohoney.com, the company says. For questions, MemoHoney customer service can be reached through..., with phone calls taken at +1 (507) 448-8190, as listed on the label, and the MemoHoney capsules order information collects the ordering details.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are MemoHoney capsules?

A once-daily dietary supplement in vegetable capsules, sold in 30-capsule bottles; its label gives individual amounts for two forms of L-arginine, two forms of L-citrulline, beta-alanine, niacin and calcium.

What does one MemoHoney capsule contain?

Niacin (7.5 mg NE), calcium as calcium carbonate (18 mg), L-arginine base (200 mg), L-arginine AKG 2:1 (200 mg), L-citrulline HCl (100 mg), L-citrulline malate (100 mg) and beta-alanine (40 mg), in a hypromellose capsule with vegetable stearate and silicon dioxide.

Who are MemoHoney capsules intended for?

Adults who want a once-daily capsule as part of a cognitive wellness routine. The company claims no clinical result for the product.

Has a clinical trial of the MemoHoney formula been published?

No. The published literature holds no clinical trial covering the full MemoHoney formula, and this announcement brings no such data. Studies of the single ingredients cannot speak for the finished capsule.

How are MemoHoney capsules taken?

Once daily: a single capsule with about eight ounces of water, ideally 20 to 30 minutes prior to a meal, per the label, unless a healthcare professional advises otherwise.

Can MemoHoney capsules be ordered now?

Yes. The company reports that mymemohoney.com is accepting orders, and the MemoHoney order details explain the steps.

Can MemoHoney capsules replace a prescribed medicine?

No. The capsules are a dietary supplement; diagnosis and prescribing belong with a doctor, and MemoHoney is not intended to take over either.

About MemoHoney

MemoHoney, based in Ogden, Utah, sells Memo Honey capsules, a daily formula pairing two forms each of L-arginine and L-citrulline with beta-alanine, niacin and calcium, manufactured in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and packed in 30-capsule bottles. MemoHoney confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. MemoHoney does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.

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