MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Roth Canada, Inc. (“Roth Canada”), the Canadian affiliate of ROTH Capital Partners LLC (“ROTH”), today announced the launch of its Canadian institutional trading platform, marking a major milestone in the firm's growth and the expansion of its cross-border offering. The platform is led by Chris Bond, who has joined Roth Canada as Head of Trading, working closely with the firm's Canadian institutional sales team, led by David Parsons and Joey Ferro.

Roth Canada has been accepted as a Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) Trading Member and an Alpha Exchange (ALPHA) Member. The firm will trade under broker code 008 with an anticipated go live date November 23, 2026 across TSX, TSXV, ALPHA, CBOE, NASDAQ, CSE, CIX, and Tradelogiq Markets' Omega and Lynx.

Since its establishment in 2021, Roth Canada has connected Canadian issuers with U.S. and international growth-equity investors through ROTH's corporate access program and U.S. distribution capabilities. The launch of the Toronto-based trading platform adds domestic institutional sales and trading capabilities to that cross-border offering, expanding the firm's support for Canadian-listed companies and institutional investors with a high touch model.

“I'm excited to join Roth Canada and lead the build out of our Canadian trading platform.” said Chris Bond.“Canadian markets have evolved, with a wave of consolidation amongst the independents that creates a real opportunity for a firm like Roth to support Canadian growth equity issuers. Our ability to trade domestically, while offering clients access to a cross border and international distribution platform is needed to help Canadian companies become global leaders.”

Ted Roth, Vice-Chairman of ROTH and CEO of Roth Canada, added,“We launched Roth Canada in 2021 with a view to offering Canadian listed clients access to Roth Capital Partners' US based distribution and corporate access offering, supported by the firm's thought leading research team. Over the last 5 years, the banking team led by Michael Tait and Tony Loria has successfully demonstrated a commitment to creating value for Canadian clients, and we're excited to invest in the build out of Sales and Trading to expand our Canadian offering. ROTH strives to build long term relationships, supporting growth equity issuers, and adding the trading capabilities in Canada will enable to us to actively support our clients.”

Chris Bond Appointed Head of Trading

Chris Bond has joined Roth Canada as Head of Trading, bringing approximately 25 years of institutional trading experience at GMP Securities and Stifel Canada. Most recently, Chris was Vice Chairman, Head of Institutional Trading, where he managed sales trading operations and personnel across Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, New York, London, and Australia, and was responsible for the firm's overall capital deployment and risk while covering some of Canada's largest pension and mutual fund accounts. A member of the firm's Executive Committee, Chris played a central role in its evolution from boutique brokerage to a leading institutional trading platform, including the integration of GMP's acquisition of FirstEnergy Capital and Stifel's acquisition of GMP.

About Roth Canada, Inc.

Roth Canada, Inc. is a Canadian CIRO-regulated Dealer Member focused on serving emerging Canadian growth companies and their investors. Roth Canada is headquartered in Toronto and maintains offices in Vancouver and Calgary. For more information on Roth Canada, please visit

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Roth Canada, Inc. – Member CIRO/CIPF –

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC – Member FINRA/SIPC –



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