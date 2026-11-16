MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Genie Medicare Helps Seniors Save With Free Quote Tools For 2027 Medicare Advantage Plans & Medicare Supplement Plans with no contact information required.

- Founder, Genie MedicareINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genie Medicare has launched a free rate-comparison site that helps seniors and caregivers compare Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, Part-D Prescription Plans, Final Expense Plans, and Hospital Indemnity plans by ZIP code. Users can quickly view lowest unbiased prices and compare benefits side by side without having to provide their personal contact details such as their name, phone number, or email address to protect their personal information. Visit Genie Medicare to compare lowest Medicare rates to save money:Genie Medicare is the only Medicare quote website that lets consumers view free quotes without entering any personal contact details, such as a phone number or email address. Consumers are contacted only if they choose to click“Get Free Help” and share their name and preferred contact method. Genie Medicare can then connect them with a licensed insurance professional who specializes in their chosen plan. Theses licensed professional can answer questions and help with enrollment with no obligation to buy.Genie Medicare warns consumers that most insurance quote sites on the internet today are SPAM operations that only collects consumers personal contact details without displaying any prices, the goal is to mislead consumers into entering their personal contact information to sell off to call centers and agents around the country as a lead program - leading to days of relentless unwanted sales calls. Be cautious: if a quote site ever requires consumer to enter their phone number or email before showing a quote, it's mostly likely a SPAM lead-generation website than an actual quoting service.Genie Medicare highly recommends not to enter any personal contact details in these types of quote websites and to leave the site immediately to prevent consumers information from being sold as a lead. Genie Medicare always recommends seniors to use their free“Medicare Resource Site” for the most complete up-to-date rates and 24/7 free quotes, free support, and guidance from top local Medicare agents by visiting:→ INSTANLY COMPARE 5 TYPES OF INSURANCE LOWEST RATES TO SAVE MONEY1.Medicare Supplement Plans (Medigap): Seniors can compare Medicare Supplement plans from multiple insurers side by side, with each company's monthly and yearly price, plan letter, AM Best financial strength rating, and pricing method. Because every Plan G or Plan N offers the same standard benefits no matter who sells it, price and company strength are what set them apart. Free Quotes Visit: /quotes/medicare-supplement2.Medicare Advantage Plans: Seniors can compare 2027 $0 Premium Medicare Advantage Plans by zip code and monthly premiums, star rating, maximum out-of-pocket limit, doctor and specialist copays, drug coverage, Part B giveback, and extra benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing. For Free Quotes Visit: /quotes/medicare-advantage3.Part-D Drug Plans: Seniors can find out which companies offers Part-D Drug Plans by zip codes and compare premiums, with the lowest-cost plans listed first. For Free Quotes Visit: /quotes/medicare-advantage4.Final Expense Plans: Seniors can compare which Final Expense/Burial Life insurance plans has the lowest rates to instantly save money or to increase the amount of coverage with the savings. For Free Quotes Visit: /quotes/final-expense5.Hospital Indemnity Plans: is a type of supplemental health insurance that pays a fixed cash benefit directly to you if you are hospitalized due to a covered illness, injury, or childbirth such as $200 or $500 per day. For Free Quotes Visit: /quotes/hospital-indemnityGenie Medicare gives seniors a one-stop place to compare unbiased rates for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Part D, Final Expense, and Hospital Indemnity plans. They can also get free expert guidance and, if they choose, enroll in affordable coverage with a licensed agent year-round-whether they're turning 65, facing an enrollment period or qualifying life event, or reviewing their current plan.Genie Medicare is a one-stop resource where seniors can compare unbiased rates on Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Part D, Final Expense, and Hospital Indemnity plans. They can also get free guidance from experts and, when requested, enroll in affordable coverage with licensed agents-any time of year, whether they're turning 65, navigating open enrollment or a qualifying life event, or reviewing their current coverage.For complete details, run free Medicare quotes and receive free guidance and support visit Medicare Genie at:Government Required Disclaimer: Genie Medicare does not offer every plan rate available in every area. For information on all your options, contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE. Medicare Genie is not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program.

Lori Dunn

Genie Medicare

+1 800-470-2911

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Genie Medicare – Helps Seniors Compare Lowest-Rates Medicare Advantage Plans & Medicare Supplement Plans To Save Money News Provided By Genie Medicare November 16, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Retail, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.