

VKTX stock on Friday climbed after M & A-focused blog BetaVille discussed takeover rumors about the obesity-drug developer.

The company announced fresh clinical data from two of its trials over the weekend, but it failed to buoy the rally on Monday. An exploratory analysis of the mid-stage VENTURE trial of weekly subcutaneous VK2735 showed that 74% of treated participants improved by at least one BMI category after 13 weeks, compared with 15% of those on placebo.

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) shares were on track to give back Friday's roughly 6% gains on Monday, with investors reassessing the biotech's latest clinical data after a rally driven by unconfirmed takeover speculation.

VKTX stock was trading 6% lower at the time of writing.

Friday's Takeover-Driven Spike

On Friday, VKTX stock climbed after M & A-focused blog Betaville discussed takeover rumors about the obesity-drug developer. No potential buyer was named, and it wasn't confirmed, but the talks move lifted the stock from the mid-$27 range to close at $29.22.

ObesityWeek Data Highlights

Over the weekend, Viking released details from two poster presentations. An exploratory analysis of the mid-stage VENTURE trial of weekly subcutaneous VK2735 showed that 74% of treated participants improved by at least one BMI category after 13 weeks, compared with 15% of those on placebo.

Among those receiving VK2735, participants who improved by at least one BMI category also saw larger reductions in waist circumference, fasting insulin and glucose, blood pressure, total cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL cholesterol than those whose BMI category remained unchanged, the company said.

Viking CEO Brian Lian said the findings“demonstrate further evidence of VK2735's potential benefits” and support the view that the associated weight loss may improve overall cardiometabolic health.

The company also presented baseline characteristics from the ongoing late-stage VANQUISH-2 trial in adults with overweight or obesity and type 2 diabetes. The positive data, however, did not buoy the stock on Monday as the BMI-category analysis adds supporting detail to previously known mid-stage results. With the late-stage VANQUISH program studying subcutaneous VK2735, the primary investor focus is the expected topline data readout in 2027.

VK2735 is Viking's primary drug candidate. Once the VANQUISH trial is complete, the company can file for FDA approval, leaving the company on track to commercialize it if approved.

How Did VKTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around VKTX stock stayed within the 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter stayed at high levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed disappointment over the selloff, noting that other obesity drug makers such as Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly shares are rallying.

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Another user also voiced concerns about the fickle nature of the stock.

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VKTX stock has dropped 22% year-to-date.

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