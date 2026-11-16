MENAFN - GetNews) The company points researchers to original reports, laboratory identifiers and lot information in its public COA library.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - November 16, 2026 - Pacific Edge Labs, a U.S. supplier of research peptides and laboratory research materials, is highlighting a practical document-review checklist for researchers using its public certificate-of-analysis library.

The checklist starts with the identity of the document: the testing laboratory, its report identifier, the reported material, the lot number and the report date. Researchers can then review the tests actually reported and the corresponding results, rather than assuming that one reported measure establishes every characteristic of a material.

Pacific Edge Labs publishes original reports from Freedom Diagnostics and Vanguard Laboratory at The library identifies the testing laboratory and its own report ID. Available Freedom Diagnostics source links also let readers open the report on the laboratory's website. These source links are separate from the supplier's copy of a report.

A report describes the sample and tests identified in that document. It does not, by itself, establish the identity of a different lot or confirm which lot is currently available for fulfillment. Researchers reviewing a product should compare the report's identifying information with the material in question and ask the supplier to clarify any mismatch or missing information.

The company also maintains a guide to its identity and official websites. Its official online store is; the official-websites directory is available at /official-websites/.

About Pacific Edge Labs

Pacific Edge Labs is a U.S.-based supplier of research peptides and laboratory research materials for qualified researchers and professional laboratory environments. Products are sold for laboratory research use only, not for human or veterinary use. Lab reports are analytical documents, not medical advice or evidence of clinical safety or effectiveness.