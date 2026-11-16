MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) evacuated the 38th batch of sick children from the Gaza Strip on Monday under the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative, pursuant to royal directives.

The latest cohort includes 12 child patients accompanied by 11 family members, who were transferred to Jordan to receive specialized medical treatment and care across several hospitals in the kingdom.

Launched in March 2025, the medical evacuation operations are conducted in coordination with Jordan's Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) in accordance with established medical protocols to ensure essential healthcare delivery for critically ill children.

The initiative underscores Jordan's ongoing humanitarian and medical response aimed at alleviating the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and providing critical healthcare to vulnerable patients amid dire humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

//Petra// AF