MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al Harasis visited the headquarters of the King Hussein bin Ali Brigade on Monday, accompanied by senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF).

During the visit, Al Harasis received a military briefing from the brigade commander detailing operational, training, and logistical workflows, combat readiness levels, plans, and core duties carried out by the unit.

Al Harasis also toured the headquarters' facilities and inaugurated several administrative and technical buildings, emphasizing the need to continue upgrading infrastructure to modern engineering standards to enhance the work environment, improve performance, and align with the JAF's ongoing modernization efforts.

The visit included a tour of the brigade's museum, where Al Harasis viewed historical artifacts and exhibits documenting key milestones in Hashemite history and the evolution of the Jordanian military.

Concluding the visit, Al Harasis commended the brigade's personnel for their high level of readiness, professionalism, and efficiency in executing their assigned duties.

//Petra// AF