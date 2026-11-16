MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is scheduled to begin limited operations on December 16, with an initial four flights, as authorities race to complete the remaining preparations and finalize an operating agreement with a Japanese consortium.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M Rashiduzza-man Millat announced the plan at a preparatory meeting at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) headquarters on November 14. The initial operation will cover two arriving and two departing flights, with services expected to increase gradually.

Millat said opening the terminal was an important commitment of the government and urged all relevant agencies to complete their assigned tasks within the deadline, giving priority to the prime minister's directive.

The meeting reviewed preparations involving immigration booths, baggage belts and scanners, trial operations, and the signing of necessary agreements. Representatives of the agencies concerned discussed progress and outstanding work.

Meanwhile, the CAAB board approved the draft concession agreement with a Japanese consortium at a meeting on November 10. The draft is expected to be sent to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism for further scrutiny and approval before proceeding through the relevant government channels.

The consortium comprises Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd, Sumitomo Corporation, Nippon Koei and Narita International Airport Corporation. The proposed agreement covers operation of the terminal and ground-handling services.

The draft has drawn attention over several contractual provisions, including ground-handling responsibilities, revenue sharing, legal protections and liability for construction defects. A proposed restriction on competing civilian airports beginning commercial operations within 100 kilometers of Dhaka airport for 15 years has also attracted scrutiny. The final terms remain subject to further review.

The terminal, built with financing from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, was ceremonially inaugurated in October 2023 but has yet to handle regular commercial flights.