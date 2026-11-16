The move follows Korean Air's takeover of Asiana Airlines, which is set to create a single national carrier. The merger of the two largest South Korean airlines is expected to be formally completed on December 17.

Jin Air, a Korean Air subsidiary, will absorb Air Seoul and Air Busan, both of which belong to Asiana Airlines. The combined carrier will operate under the Jin Air brand and begin integrated operations on March 17, 2027.

The Fair Trade Commission, the country's competition regulator, has already cleared the deal. Shareholder approval, scheduled for December, is the only formal step remaining.

Korean media reports described the inclusion of Air Busan as the most sensitive part of the process. Officials in Busan, the country's second-largest city, fear it will lose out and have requested that the new airline be headquartered there.

That request appears to have been rejected. However, Jin Air has pledged to expand its operations at Busan's Gimhae International Airport, raising its routes from 28 to 33 and weekly flights from 281 to 339.