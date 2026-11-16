MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Abbottabad: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has arrested a man accused of cyber harassment, blackmailing a woman and threatening her with serious consequences.

According to the agency, the suspect allegedly recorded the woman's private pictures and videos without her knowledge and later used them to threaten to defame her. He is also accused of blackmailing her and demanding more private content.

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The NCCIA said the suspect also threatened the woman and her family members with serious consequences. Following the incident, the agency launched an operation and arrested the accused.