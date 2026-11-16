MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The project aims to introduce innovations to support the defense needs of Ukraine and NATO member states.

Rapid production of the components needed for drones, as well as the repair and modernization of existing systems, are essential to maintaining their effectiveness on the battlefield.

Additive manufacturing is a technology in which a part is produced layer by layer from a digital model, rather than by removing excess material.

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One of the project's practical stages was a workshop attended by representatives of unmanned systems units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, additive manufacturing experts and representatives of NATO member states.

Participants focused on three areas: using additive technologies to rapidly repair and upgrade unmanned aerial vehicles; supplying units with the components they need; and developing tactical logistics.

All three areas are linked to maintaining the operational capabilities of unmanned systems in the military.

Another important aspect of the project is building an expert community and training specialists who can turn technological capabilities into practical solutions for the armed forces.

Importantly, the project translates Ukraine's battlefield experience into solutions that strengthen defense capabilities in cooperation with NATO partners.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine