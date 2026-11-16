MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year-end incentive pairs select new home pricing with a 4.99% rate fixed for the first five to seven years through NFM Lending

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cole West, a privately held, locally owned and operated, Utah-based real estate development company, is working to make homeownership more attainable with exclusive financing options through lending partner NFM Lending.

Available on select homes across Northern and Southern Utah, the offering features Cole West's lowest home prices of the year with a competitive 4.99% interest rate* that is fixed for the first five years on FHA and VA loans (5/1 ARM) or the first seven years on conventional loans (7/6 ARM). The financing is made possible through a forward commitment, in which NFM Lending secures a pool of funds at a predetermined rate specifically for Cole West buyers.

“Today's buyers are looking beyond the purchase price and considering how a home fits into their monthly budget and lifestyle,” said Chris Winter, President of Homebuilding at Cole West.“We understand that affordability is about having a payment that works while still allowing families to enjoy what's important to them. By pairing our lowest prices of the year with a unique financing opportunity, we're working to give buyers more options and greater flexibility as they make that decision.”

The year-end incentive is available for a limited time for select homes in participating Cole West communities, including:



Northern Utah: theHAZEL, theCAROLINE, theMONROE, theIVY, theHOLLY, theIRIS, theAUDREY, SaltRock Southern Utah: RISE, TERRA, SOLIS, ISLE, The Sunset Series at Desert Color

Rate and loan type availability vary by community and by how the home will be occupied. FHA and VA financing is available only on primary residences.

“Through the forward commitment, we've secured financing at a predetermined rate specifically for Cole West buyers, rather than relying solely on the rates available in the market when they are ready to purchase,” said Ryan Sandell, Western Region President, NFM Lending.“This gives buyers a rate that's set for the first five to seven years of the loan instead of one decided by the market on the day they close.”

The incentive applies to qualifying homes and is subject to loan approval, program guidelines and availability. Buyers must pre-apply with NFM Lending before submitting an offer to qualify. To learn more about Cole West's homes and the year-end financing opportunities, visit ColeWest.com/financing.

About Cole West

Based in Centerville, Utah, Cole West is a privately held, fully integrated real estate company focused on land, development, construction, and design. The company specializes in homebuilding, multifamily housing, master-planned communities, retail, mixed-use development, and strategic real estate projects across Northern and Southern Utah and Dallas, Texas.

Guided by the belief that“We Build Community,” Cole West approaches every project with intentional design, quality craftsmanship, and a long-term vision for creating places that bring people together, strengthen communities, and create lasting impact.

With a nimble, market-driven approach, Cole West strategically adapts its business plan to evolving conditions and emerging opportunities, while employing a flexible investment strategy that allows it to selectively hold or monetize assets in pursuit of long-term growth.

For more information, visit colewest.com.

*Rates shown are available only through NFM Lending, on new home contracts for eligible properties entered into on or after 10/16/2026 and closing by 12/31/2026, and only until the committed funds are depleted or the rates expire. Rates are subject to change daily without notice and are not a commitment to lend.

FHA 5/1 ARM: 4.99% interest rate, 6.593% APR, 3.5% down payment. VA 5/1 ARM: 4.99% interest rate, 6.098% APR, 0% down payment. Conventional 7/6 ARM: 4.99% interest rate, 5.961% APR, 20% down payment. APRs are examples based on rates available as of 10/16/2026 and are not guaranteed.

The interest rate is fixed for the first five years on FHA and VA loans and for the first seven years on conventional loans. After that period, the interest rate and the monthly payment may increase.

Offer is subject to credit approval and underwriting guidelines; not all buyers will qualify. Buyers must pre-apply with NFM Lending before submitting an offer. Full terms, conditions, eligibility requirements, loan assumptions and disclosures are available at ColeWest.com/financing.

NFM Lending, LLC, NMLS #2893 (). Equal Housing Lender. NFM Lending, LLC is not affiliated with, or an agent or division of, a governmental agency or a depository institution.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Kottke

Cornerstone Communications

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