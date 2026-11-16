MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) For many homeowners, their home represents their largest financial asset. In fact, Americans are sitting on more than $35 trillion in total home equity – an average of $310,000 per mortgaged home – but many aren't clear on how it could work for them to address today's needs.

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While 60% of homeowners in a survey conducted by Unlock said having the option to leverage home equity provides an extra level of financial security, nearly half (46%) don't know how much equity they have. Equity can fluctuate over time, but you can calculate your current amount by determining your home's worth and subtracting what you owe on your mortgage and any other loans. As your home's value increases and you pay down your loans, equity rises.

When facing competing financial priorities, homeowners have several options for accessing equity and gaining financial flexibility – such as a home equity loan, home equity line of credit or cash-out refinance – each with different costs, requirements and trade-offs. A home equity agreement (HEA), sometimes referred to as a home equity investment, is an option that doesn't require refinancing or giving up favorable interest rates – as is the case with the 57% of mortgaged U.S. homeowners who currently have a rate below 4%.

Offered by companies like Unlock, an HEA allows you to trade a portion of your home's value at the end of the agreement in exchange for cash now. It lets you stay in your home, keep your current mortgage rate and have no monthly payments during the term. At the end of the term – which can last 10-30 years, depending on the provider – you'll owe a single payment based on a percentage of your home's value at that time, plus applicable fees and closing costs. Homeowners often settle by selling their home or using another form of financing to buy out the HEA provider's share. The agreement is secured with a property lien, so a solid repayment plan can help minimize risks.

For homeowners who feel the squeeze of rising daily costs, an HEA allows them to use equity in smart, strategic ways by providing liquid funds for big expenses or everyday needs. Consider these ways homeowners can leverage their equity.

Funding Home Improvements and Repairs

You can use the current value of your home to improve its future value. Whether you need a new roof, plumbing upgrades or a kitchen renovation, home improvements can be expensive. Receiving a lump sum from home equity can help you pay for important repairs, maintenance, upgrades and more.

Cover Unexpected Expenses

Life can be unpredictable. Cars break down, appliances go on the fritz, pets need a trip to the vet or family emergencies leave you wondering how you'll afford the bill. If you have value tied up in your home, cashing in that equity can help provide a financial cushion.

Manage High-Interest Debt

If you're caught in a cycle of debt where interest keeps piling up and you can barely make a dent in the original amount, your home's equity could help you clear that slate. High-interest debt may include credit cards, payday loans, certain personal loans or other types of debt – especially any with double-digit interest rates. For homeowners who feel crushed by debt even though they have a positive net worth thanks to equity, tapping into home value can be a way to break that cycle.

Pay for Major Life Expenses

Some life expenses are unexpected, but there are others you can see coming in advance. Whether you're planning a wedding, starting a business, paying college tuition or acquiring a rental property, home equity may enable you to cover the costs without stretching yourself thin.

Create Financial Flexibility

An HEA could make sense for homeowners who need extra financial flexibility. Since you don't have to make monthly payments and have a decade or more to plan for settlement, this structure can free up cash flow for everyday essentials like daycare, insurance, groceries and more, along with future needs and goals.

Visit Unlock.com to learn more and find out how much equity you may have access to.

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