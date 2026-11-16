MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKE FOREST, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shredded Beef Birria season is returning at Del Taco. Beginning Nov. 19, Del Taco, the nation's second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, will bring back its acclaimed lineup of slow-braised Shredded Beef Birria favorites, including Street Tacos, a Grilled Combo Burrito, Quesadilla and award-winning Birria Ramen. Del Taco has now added Birria Loaded Fries to the Shredded Beef Birria lineup.

“Shredded Beef Birria has become a strong and well-received seasonal platform for us because it delivers a flavor profile guests know and love while giving us the flexibility to evolve the menu around it,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer of Del Taco.“Balancing what guests want with finding new reasons for them to visit is central to Del Taco menu innovation, so we're bringing back favorites, adding Loaded Fries and giving guests more ways to experience birria without sacrificing the preparation and flavors that originally made the lineup so successful.”

Del Taco's Shredded Beef Birria is braised for two and a half hours with traditional spices and chile peppers, resulting in tender, flavorful beef. Each item is served with a cup of savory consomé for dipping or drizzling. Guests can choose from several ways to enjoy the returning favorite, whether tucked into fresh grilled, cheese-crusted corn tortillas, served over crispy Crinkle Cut Fries, folded into a quesadilla, wrapped in a grilled burrito or served with wavy ramen noodles in a warm cup of consomé.

The Shredded Beef Birria lineup includes:



Shredded Beef Birria Street Tacos: These tacos start with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, melted between two fresh grilled corn tortillas, filled with tender and savory shredded beef birria, topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with two fresh-cut lime wedges and a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

Shredded Beef Birria Grilled Combo Burrito: Tender and savory shredded beef birria, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, tangy green sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection. Served with a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

Shredded Beef Birria Quesadilla: Savory shredded beef birria, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and tangy green sauce folded into a flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection. Served with a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

Shredded Beef Birria Ramen: A hearty serving of our signature beef broth consomé with fresh wavy ramen noodles, tender and savory shredded beef birria topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro, and a fresh-cut lime wedge. This item earned a 2024 MenuMasters Award from Nation's Restaurant News for Best Limited-Time Offer, reaffirming Del Taco's commitment to menu innovation. NEW Shredded Beef Birria Loaded Fries: Crinkle Cut Fries topped with tender and savory shredded beef birria, spicy jack cheese, diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with a side of flavorful consomé for dipping or drizzling.

The Shredded Beef Birria lineup will be available at participating Del Taco restaurants through Dec. 28, while supplies last. For more information and to find the nearest Del Taco location, visit .









Del Taco Brings Back Shredded Beef Birria Lineup

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 and 2026 10Best Reader's Choice Awards, Del Taco offers a unique variety of Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco operates more than 550 restaurants across 18 states. Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information about the Del Taco brand, and to find your nearest location, visit deltaco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Kristyna Otto Powerhouse+Co....